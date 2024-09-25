Nigeria: No Life Lost in Abuja Tanker Explosion - Police

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has said that no life was lost in a devastating fire outbreak that occurred at the Imani Roundabout in Maitama, Abuja, on Monday night, September 23, 2024.

In a statement signed by FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, the blaze resulted from a collision between a tanker, fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and a Toyota Sienna space bus, at about 7.50pm.

SP Adeh said that fortunately due the swift response of the FCT Police Command and Federal Fire Service (FFS), the situation was brought under control.

"Police patrol teams from Maitama, Wuse, and Central Police Station rushed to the scene to rescue victims and extinguish the fire.

"Although no lives were lost, three individuals - Idris Mohammed, Suleiman Gimba, and Adamu Isiayku - sustained injuries and were immediately taken to Maitama District Hospital for medical attention," she stated.

The Police spokesperson added that the FCT Police Command's prompt action ensured that the fire was curtailed and extinguished, preventing further damage.