press release

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Germany and Angola, from October 10 to 15. In Germany, President Biden will meet with German leaders to further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as Allies and friends and coordinate on shared priorities. The President will reinforce the U.S. and German commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred, strengthen the enduring people-to-people ties between our countries, and advance cooperation on economics, trade, and technology. He will also express his appreciation to Germany for supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, hosting U.S. service members, and contributing to the security of the United States, Germany, and the entire NATO Alliance.

On October 13-15, President Biden will travel to Luanda, Angola, where he will meet with President João Lourenço of Angola to discuss increased collaboration on shared priorities, including bolstering our economic partnerships that keep our companies competitive and protect workers; celebrating a signature project of the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), which advances our joint vision for Africa’s first trans-continental open-access rail network that starts in Lobito and ultimately will connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean; strengthening democracy and civic engagement; intensifying action on climate security and the clean energy transition; and enhancing peace and security. The President’s visit to Luanda celebrates the evolution of the U.S.-Angola relationship, underscores the United States’ continued commitment to African partners, and demonstrates how collaborating to solve shared challenges delivers for the people of the United States and across the African continent.