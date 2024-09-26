Monrovia — Bishop Kortu K. Brown has called on President Joseph Boakai to decisively address the sources of confusion within his administration, cautioning that inaction could compromise the government's effectiveness.

Bishop Brown highlighted, "There appear to be some 'Jonahs' in President Boakai's governance ship," pressing that for stability and efficient governance, "President Boakai must expel these disruptive elements; otherwise, the journey will remain tumultuous."

The cleric drew parallels between Liberia's current political situation and the biblical story of Jonah, who defied God's command to preach repentance to Nineveh, opting instead to flee towards Spain. This disobedience brought about a severe storm, calmed only when Jonah was thrown overboard after admitting his fault.

"Just as Jonah's presence threatened the safety of his shipmates, so too do disruptive officials jeopardize our national voyage," Brown explained, speaking at a prayer meeting at New Water in the Desert Assembly APC in Brewerville.

"It is not too early to make necessary changes. We cannot wait, assuming we have time when God's plan remains unknown," Bishop Brown emphasized. He argued that like Jonah, if there are 'Jonahs' in the government, "President Boakai must act swiftly to ensure smooth sailing and maintain the Liberian people's trust in his leadership."

When confronted during the storm, Jonah initially remained silent but eventually accepted responsibility for the chaos. This act of confession led to the restoration of calm when he was cast into the sea.

Bishop Brown stressed that the ongoing uncertainty and confusion in Liberia often stem from officials fabricating stories to evade accountability. He commended Jonah's ultimate acceptance of responsibility and challenged Liberia's leaders to do the same. "Who is accountable for this growing uncertainty and confusion in our country? It is imperative that someone take responsibility and act swiftly," he declared, urging President Boakai to take immediate action to steer the nation back on course.