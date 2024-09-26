Liberia: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Demands Urgent UN Security Council Reform and Enforcement of International Law

Monrovia — In an address to the UN Security Council on September 25, 2024, former Liberian President and member of The Elders, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, demanded immediate reforms and stringent enforcement of international law to tackle the rising global conflicts and avert future crises. She called for a UN Security Council reform.

Speaking as a representative of The Elders, a group of global leaders initiated by Nelson Mandela, Sirleaf criticized the current state of international leadership for peace, describing it as "sorely lacking" and challenged the Council to act decisively.

"Preserving peace should be the primary responsibility of any leader," Sirleaf asserted, condemning the systematic violations of international law in regions from Ukraine to Gaza, where atrocities continue with impunity. She highlighted the inaction of the Security Council, especially in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine, calling it a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter.

Sirleaf did not shy away from criticizing powerful states, including some permanent members of the Council, for their disregard of international norms, undermining the International Court of Justice, and threatening the International Criminal Court and its officials.

She stressed the need for support and respect for international judicial institutions and insisted on consistent application of international law across all nations, irrespective of power or status.

Additionally, Sirleaf expressed the crucial need for inclusive conflict resolution and peace-building, citing the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Security Council's Resolution 1325, which recognizes the vital role of women in peace and security. Despite this, she pointed out that decision-making in peace processes remains predominantly male, often involving those who initiated the conflicts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The mandatory participation of senior women in peace-making and peace-building processes and prime leadership positions in the United Nations is essential," Sirleaf stated, urging for genuine inclusion to drive meaningful change.

Addressing the credibility of the international peace and security architecture, Sirleaf lamented the current state of UN peacekeeping, which she claimed is "broken" at a time when it is needed most. She pointed to the closure of existing missions without resolving underlying conflicts and the lack of political will and resources to adequately address new conflicts.

Calling for a radical reform of the Security Council to make it "fit for the world of 2025 and beyond," Sirleaf advocated for a coalition to initiate a reform process, emphasizing the role of the General Assembly in spearheading these efforts as it had in past successful reforms.

Concluding her powerful speech, Sirleaf challenged the leaders of today on the efficacy of continuing under a failing system, pressing for immediate action to prevent potential global catastrophes. "The time for excuses is past," she declared, urging the Council to act with integrity and commitment. "Do not let us down," she implored.