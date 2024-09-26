Liberia: CB Dunbar Hospital Allegedly Neglects Patient to Death

Gbarnga — The administration of C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, has been allegedly linked to the death of an unidentified man, believed to be a patient at the hospital.

The Charles Burgess Dunbar Maternity Hospital, the only specialized maternity hospital in Central Liberia, serves not only local patients but also those with maternal complications from neighboring towns and villages in the Republic of Guinea.

Multiple sources informed this paper that the deceased, allegedly expelled from the hospital due to the lack of a caretaker and inability to pay his hospital bill, died adjacent to the hospital premises.

According to sources, the deceased was seen near the hospital with drugs and medical materials, suggesting he was a patient. "This man was recently seen here at CB Dunbar Hospital receiving treatment, but the attention given to him by health workers and the hospital administration was minimal, possibly because he had no caretaker or funds, or because he was wearing a T-shirt bearing the logo of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC)," one source stated.

Sources also highlighted the hospital's political affiliations, noting, "CB Dunbar Hospital was perceived as a Unity Party hospital in Gbarnga during the elections, and it is believed that only Unity Party supporters receive adequate health services here."

The manner of the man's death has led to calls from sources for an investigation by officials of the Ministry of Health.

Residents of the Civil Compound Community, where the man was found dead, stated that he never lived in the area. At the scene, a crowd gathered, including students, marketers, drivers, and residents, but no one could identify or claim a relation to the deceased.

However, Dr. Arthur Jones Wouh, Medical Director of C.B. Dunbar Hospital, denied the allegations, stating that the deceased had not sought medical treatment at the hospital. Dr. Wouh also refuted claims that the deceased was expelled from the hospital for lack of a caretaker or funds, describing these claims as false and misleading.

"This is a government hospital. We treat every patient who comes here for treatment equally. That's why we, as an administration, recently launched the drug revolving fund to allow our patients to be treated," Dr. Wouh noted.