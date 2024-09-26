Nigeria: Scam Alert! Nigerian Politician Peter Obi Not Giving Away Money On Facebook

Scam alert! Nigerian politician Peter Obi not giving away money on Facebook

IN SHORT: Several Facebook posts encourage users to apply for a "N20,000 grant" from Peter Obi, while others claim he's giving away N15,000 to all Nigerians. But Obi has distanced himself from such giveaways.

"Congrats! Apply for a grant of ₦20,000 by Peter Obi foundation. Application Ends Soon," reads a 14 September 2024 post on Facebook.

Peter Obi is a Nigerian politician and former governor of Anambra state. In 2023, he ran for president of the country on the Labour Party ticket, coming third.

More posts making the claim can be found here, here and here. Some of them claim that Obi is giving away N15,000 to all Nigerians to celebrate his birthday. (Note: See more listed instances listed at the end of this report.)

But is Obi giving away money on Facebook? We checked.

Don't fall for it

We clicked on the link provided in the Facebook post and it took us to a website about "US Visa Sponsorship Opportunities in 2024/2025". This is a major red flag.

While it has been reported that Obi has donated money to various causes, we found no evidence that he had a foundation or gave money away through it on social media.

There is also no mention of any giveaway on Ob's verified X account, where he regularly posts about his life and political career. It is unlikely that he would launch such a giveaway and not post it on his X account, which has millions of followers.

In July 2024, Obi distanced himself from such giveaways in a statement signed by his special adviser on media, Valentine Obienyem.

Obi denied any involvement in schemes targeting unsuspecting Nigerians.

He said he was not handing out freebies online, adding that his focus was on improving the nation by investing in critical areas such as health, education and poverty alleviation.

