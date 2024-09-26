The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has confirmed approving US$96,000 for the purchase of vehicles for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI).

LRA has at the same time, clarified that the specifications of the vehicles as well as their deployment within MOCI, are determined by the MOCI, not the LRA.

This clarification comes amid allegations surrounding the purchase of a luxury SUV for the Minister of Commerce, Amin Modad, who stands accused of abusing his office and amassing wealth through his office.

The controversy began when Senator Nathaniel F. McGill of Margibi County accused Minister Modad, the Minister of Commerce, of illegal wealth acquisition and misusing his official position. Among the allegations, Senator McGill claimed that the LRA had improperly funded the purchase of a luxury vehicle for Minister Modad's personal use with funds from the controversial Medtech. The vehicle allegedly cost US$105,000.

In a detailed statement, the LRA clarified that it approved US$96,000 from its Customs Capacity Building Fund for the purchase of vehicles, intended strictly for trade-related activities and not personal use. This funding, according to the LRA, aligns with their legal authorization under Section 1822 of the Liberia Revenue Code to perform customs services.

The LRA stated, "The allocation of resources from the Customs Capacity Building Fund to the MOCI has been a standard practice for over eighteen years, facilitating trade where MOCI serves as the lead government agency for trade policy."

The release further stated, "These vehicles are intended for trade-related activities in collaboration with Customs. The specifications of the vehicles, as well as their deployment within MOCI, are determined by the MOCI, not the LRA."

LRA has at the same time, refuted claims related to duty-free clearances for a yacht supposedly acquired by Minister Modad, stating, "Our records show that in July 2024, Minister Modad cleared a 'motor vessel' (boat) and paid the required duties."

Meanwhile, Minister Modad has fervently denied all allegations, framing them as unfounded attacks on his character and commitment to public service. He asserted his longstanding financial transparency and personal investment in the nation's economy.

"The vehicle was not custom-made and was certainly not purchased for US$150,000 as has been falsely claimed. I've been using my personal vehicles, including an S-Class Mercedes, since I took office eight months ago, and I cover the costs of fuel and my driver's salary myself," stated Minister Modad.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He continued to defend his integrity by detailing his assets, which include multiple boats and luxury vehicles, amassed well before his tenure as Minister began.

"I was amongst the first Ministers to declare my assets, detailing assets exceeding US$15 million and a net worth of over US$8 million. My declaration included a boat-not to be confused with a 'yacht,"' Modad added, emphasizing his successful business background and commitment to governmental reform.

Despite Minister Modad's robust defense, Senator McGill has called for a formal investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which he plans to initiate through a formal communication to the Senate Plenary.

Senator McGill has said he would be presenting a formal request before plenary for an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), which he announced would be initiated with a formal communication to the Senate Plenary.