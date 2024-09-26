Nigeria: N15m Bribery - Verydarkman Didn't Defame Femi Falana - Deji Adeyanju

"For Falz, he should go and meet Bob about everything he/she said. Falz even admitted to having a phone call with Bob. End of discussion."

Social media influencer Martins 'VeryDarkMan' Otse's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, says his client didn't defame human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VeryDarkMan posted a leaked audio of Bobrisky on his Instagram page, wherein the crossdresser indicted Falz and his father on Tuesday night.

Bobrisky claimed in the leaked audio that Falz and his father contacted him while he was imprisoned at Kirikiri Correctional Centre to help him secure a 'presidential pardon'.

In April, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Federal High Court sentenced Bobrisky to six months in prison for Naira abuse, dismissing the money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky served a six-month prison sentence at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, starting on 24 March, and was released on 5 August.

But in response to the presidential pardon allegation and others, Falz, in a statement, demanded VeryDarkMan to retract his defamatory statement about him.

He also denied Bobrisky's allegations that he and his father contacted him about a presidential pardon. Falz labelled VeryDarkMan's statement as defamatory, claiming it damaged his reputation among reasonable people.

Falz, however, demanded that the social media influencer apologise within 24 hours or face legal consequences.

No defamation

In response to Falz's demands for a retraction and apology, Mr Adeyanju maintained that VeryDarkMan respects Mr Falana and did not defame him in the video.

Instead, he (VDM) questioned the validity of Bobrisky's claims in the leaked audio.

The statement read: "We're solicitors to Mr Martins Vicent Otse, now referred to as our client, on whose instruction we act. Our client received your letter dated September 25, 2024, on the above subject matter wherein you demanded the retraction of his Instagram publication containing a voice recording between Mr Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju (Bobrisky) and a third party.

"Our client denies defaming Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and globally recognised human rights activist, but asserts that he only published the said communication to get the relevant agencies and even your client to initiate a thorough investigation into the far-reaching allegations made by Mr Okuneye in the said voice recording, especially as some element of the voice recording has been confirmed by Mr Folarin Falana in his solicitor's letter dated 25 September 2024."

Unravel allegations, instead of defamatory case

VeryDarkMan's lawyer emphasised that the primary focus should be investigating the allegations Bobrisky allegedly made against certain EFCC officers rather than pursuing a defamation case.

"Our client holds Mr Femi Falana, SAN, in high esteem and recognises his commitment to protecting human rights and the rule of law in Nigeria. In light of the preceding, our client believes that the appropriate line of action in the circumstances is an interagency investigation into the allegations contained in the voice recording rather than pursuing a case of defamation", Mr Adeyanju said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Adeyanju added that Falz should focus on Bobrisky, having acknowledged the call.

"For Falz: he should go and meet Bob about everything he/she said. Falz even admitted to having a phone call with Bob. End of discussion."

Minister orders investigation

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo, has directed an unconditional and comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

In a statement signed by Babatunde Alao, his SA Media and Publicity, Mr Tunji-Ojo condemned the behaviour, noting that any officials found guilty will be dealt with.

The statement partly read: "Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasising that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption will be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the Ministry's purview.

"The Ministry will not tolerate compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found guilty face the full wrath of the law."

Furthermore, the statement revealed that the minister has set up a special investigative panel headed by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, to probe the allegations and submit a comprehensive report.

"Other members of the committee include Uju Agomuoh of Prisoners' Rehabilitation And Welfare Action (PRAWA), who will serve as the Secretary; Eva Omatese, Director of Legal Ministry of Interior; Mr Usman Nasiru, Director of Joint Services Ministry of Interior, and Ikechukwu Ezeugo (Consultant lyke) of The Brekete Family Show."

Mr Tunju-Ojo reassured the public that the investigation will be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, noting that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any personnel found guilty.

EFCC, NCoS too

This newspaper reported that the EFCC has invited VeryDarkMan to investigate allegations of an N15 million bribe to dismiss money laundering charges against Bobrisky.

The anti-graft agency also invited Bobrisky to assist with the ongoing investigation.

In response to the claims, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede ordered an immediate probe into the bribery allegations, which implicated certain commission officers.

Additionally, Nigerian Correctional Service spokesperson Abubakar Umar confirmed to this newspaper on Wednesday morning that the agency is conducting its independent investigation.

Mr Umar assured us that a formal letter detailing the findings would be sent to this newspaper once available.

He said, "Well, my brother, thank you for calling me. We are inquiring. Well, of course, I will send you my letter."