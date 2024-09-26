Nigeria: Labour Party NWC Supports Boycott of Anambra Local Elections

The election will be held this Saturday.

Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party (LP), has thrown its weight behind the party's withdrawal from Saturday's local elections in Anambra State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ms Usman and made available to reporters in Onitsha on Wednesday.

According to her, the national body has endorsed the executive's position on staying away from the forthcoming local elections in the state as "the process violates the Electoral Act."

"The party (LP) never sponsored any candidates to contest the questioned Anambra State Local Government election," she said.

Ms Usman also said the LP national leadership endorsed Ugochukwu Emeh and Okoli Akrika-led state executive in Anambra.

"The National Leadership of the Labour Party is aware and is in total support of the position of Labour Party Anambra State led by Mr Ugochukwu Emeh, Chairman, and Okoli Akirika as Secretary".

She said the LP national leadership also knew the party was in court in Suit No A/265/2024 LP vs Anambra State House of Assembly.

"We also aware of suit No FHC/CV/AWK/223/2024 Labour Party vs ANSIEC and 14 others, challenging the procedure for the proposed Local Government Area election."

(NAN)