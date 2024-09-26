Liberia: AGL Donates to Community Kids Academy

-- Captain Fabjanko Kokan urges others to identify with Liberia's future leaders

In a heartwarming display of corporate responsibility, Captain Fabjanko Kokan, Regional Director for Africa Global Logistics (AGL) overseeing Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea, spearheaded a generous donation of school supplies to the students of Community Kids Academy, located on 12th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The donation, made on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, was part of AGL's ongoing commitment to social impact through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

AGL is the reference multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, sea and rail) in Africa. Aim to support the growth of customers by offering tailor-made services which allow them to be more competitive in their respective markets. The company is now part of the MSC Group, a leading shipping and logistics group.

Having developed its expertise over more than a century and with more than 23,000 employees working in 49 countries, AGL provides its African and global customers with global, customized and innovative logistics solutions, with the goal of contributing in a sustainable way to the transformations of Africa. AGL is also present in Haiti and Timor.

For years, AGL Liberia has been a driving force in the logistics and transportation sectors, offering tailored solutions that contribute to the socio-economic development of Liberia. This latest donation to Community Kids Academy further solidifies the company's role as a community partner invested in the nation's future.

Speaking during the donation, Captain Kokan emphasized the importance of collective effort in shaping Liberia's future, particularly through education. "Thank you, Mr. Principal, and you, the students, for welcoming me here today," he began, addressing an attentive audience.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the AGL team, from the Human Resources Department to every staff member who contributed to making the day possible. "This is our first initiative of this kind, but I assure you, it won't be the last. Our presence here isn't about publicity -- we don't need that. I'm here to awaken our colleagues, companies, and everyone in Liberia to understand that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact," Kokan remarked passionately.

He likened the donation to "a single drop of water in the desert," underscoring the immeasurable value it holds in the lives of the students. "Education is the most powerful weapon to change Liberia, Africa, and the world," he continued, urging more organizations, both local and international, to join in the effort to bolster Liberia's educational system.

Lamb Toe, AGL's Human Resource Manager, reinforced this call to action, stating that AGL's commitment to community service is deeply rooted in its corporate ethos. "At AGL, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve. This is why we've dedicated a day of solidarity to initiatives like these. Our work in cargo handling, heavy equipment transportation, and logistics means little if we're not also contributing to the future of Liberia's children," Toe added.

The gesture was met with profound gratitude from the students of Community Kids Academy. Sarafina Sorsor, a student representative, expressed her appreciation on behalf of her classmates. "Your generosity has made this school year unforgettable. You've inspired us to work harder and gain more knowledge," she said, visibly moved.

Principal Kahien Gbuway also conveyed his deep thanks to AGL for its steadfast support. "Our school has faced many challenges over the years, but with AGL's help, we feel renewed and motivated. We're hopeful that this partnership will continue to grow, enabling us to overcome our obstacles and provide our students with the education they deserve," he said.

The event closed with a promise from Captain Kokan that AGL will continue its efforts to support the children of Liberia. "We will be back to offer more help, because together, we can make Liberia a better place," he pledged.

In addition to the school supplies, AGL Liberia made a significant contribution by renovating the facilities at Community Kids Academy, further enhancing the learning environment for the students.