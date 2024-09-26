Liberia: Logistical Challenges Undermine Liberia's Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

-- Amid allegations of mismanagement of resources at MOL

Liberia's fight against human trafficking is at a critical juncture as the Anti-Human Trafficking Secretariat grapples with severe logistical challenges, including a dire shortage of fuel and inadequate vehicle maintenance.

The task force's operations have reportedly been crippled, casting doubt on the government's commitment to combating trafficking in persons (TIP).

Disturbing allegations have, however, emerged, implicating the leadership of the Secretariat, headed by Labour Minister Cooper Kruah. The leadership of the secretariat has reportedly misappropriated funds intended for anti-trafficking operations.

Reports suggest that the money earmarked for this critical cause is being diverted, leaving the task force without essential resources to carry out its duties.

A staff member of the task force, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, described the dire situation: "We can't even afford basic fuel for our vehicle, let alone maintain it. The vehicle is critical for transporting victims to court or responding to trafficking cases in the field, but they're either out of service or used for unrelated purposes."

The Secretariat's vehicle, which is supposed to be dedicated to anti-trafficking operations, have reportedly been reassigned for other government functions. "The vehicle is often used for non-trafficking activities, even when we urgently need them for investigations or to assist victims," the source added. "And when we do have access to the vehicles, there's no fuel available to operate them."

These logistical barriers have severely undermined the Secretariat's ability to respond to trafficking incidents, rescue victims, and prosecute perpetrators. The employee emphasized the frustration: "It's nearly impossible to carry out our responsibilities effectively. We are supposed to be rescuing victims, but without the tools, it's just not happening."

Liberia's Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force includes several government agencies such as the Ministry of Justice, the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), the Ministry of Labor, and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

These entities are charged with coordinating national efforts to prevent trafficking, protect victims, prosecute offenders, and raise public awareness. However, without the logistical support, the task force has been left unable to function properly.

"We have cases we can't attend to because there's no way to transport victims or investigators," the source explained. "It's heartbreaking to have vehicles parked because we can't afford fuel, knowing that victims are waiting for help."

The country's National Action Plan (NAP) for combating trafficking, which was updated in 2019 and runs through 2024, focuses on prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnerships. But with logistical support in disarray, Liberia's progress on all four fronts is at risk.

At the heart of the Secretariat's logistical woes are allegations of financial mismanagement. Sources within the Ministry of Labour allege that funds allocated to the Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force have been diverted for other purposes. "The money that should be used for fighting trafficking is being used elsewhere," a source claimed. "We've never been able to buy fuel or service the vehicles from those funds."

In the 2024 fiscal budget, $230,170 was allocated for anti-human trafficking activities, yet reports suggest that little to none of this money has reached the front lines. The Ministry of Labour, which oversees the Secretariat, is alleged to have failed in its duty to channel these funds to the right places, leaving the task force struggling to function.

International partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and World Hope International, have continued to support Liberia's anti-trafficking efforts. However, their contributions cannot cover the significant gaps left by the government's failure to properly fund its own operations.

"Our partners are doing what they can, but the government has to step up," the employee stressed. "Human trafficking is a serious issue. We can't just rely on outside help while our own government is failing to provide the basic resources needed to combat this crime."

In response to these claims, Labour Minister Cooper Kruah has strongly refuted the allegations of mismanagement. "Before we took over, the TIP budget used to be $250,000. Right now, we have only $32,000. Out of that $32,000, we are using some for court prosecution, providing money for the court and jury, and also feeding victims at the safe home," Kruah explained.

The minister disclosed that he personally provided funds to cover the cost of food for victims. "I've taken money from my own pocket to help them because it's my responsibility," he said. "I gave them $81 one time, and two days ago, I gave them another $50. This is a program we are very passionate about, and the idea that funds are being misused is simply untrue."

Kruah emphasized that the current budget was insufficient to cover all the needs of the task force, noting that the money allocated was being stretched thin. "We are using what little we have for stationery, food, rent, and security," he said. "But with only $32,000, it's impossible to cover everything."

He also defended the work of the Secretariat, adding that the government is doing everything possible to improve Liberia's standing in the fight against human trafficking. "Liberia was downgraded from the Tier 2 Watch List, and we are working hard to get back up. Any publication that points to us not doing the right thing harms our efforts, not only for me but for the country," Kruah asserted.

Adding to the minister's defense, the Director of TIP, Nancy Davidson, addressed the issue of vehicle use, stating, "The vehicle is being used by the Secretariat and the task force. Recently, we had a case near Bo-Waterside, and we sent the vehicle to bring the perpetrator to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for processing."

Davidson further clarified that the vehicle remains an essential part of their operations, although its usage is sometimes shared between different functions related to combating trafficking. "When you talk about the car, I don't know where you got your information from. I think the communication officer spoke to you, and you can take that as the official statement from the Ministry of Labour," she added.

Despite the government's defense, the logistical breakdown has significantly hindered Liberia's ability to respond to human trafficking cases, and pressure is mounting on the Ministry of Labour to address the funding crisis. "We have the laws, we have the plan, but without resources, it's all just talk," the employee concluded. "The government needs to act now, or we risk losing everything we've worked for."

With Liberia's international reputation on the line, the situation has grown increasingly urgent. "If the government doesn't act, we're going to lose the little momentum we have. Human trafficking is a crime that destroys lives, and we have a duty to fight it. But we can't do that if we don't even have fuel for our cars."