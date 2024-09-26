Liberia: Rep. Rugie Barry Succeeds Bility As LP Chairperson

Liberian businessman turned politician, Musa Hassan Bility, has finally parted ways with the beleaguered and embattled Liberty Party (LP) after nearly two years of an enduring split in the party.

The Nimba County District 7 Representative resigned from his post as chairman and withdrew his membership from the party.

Bility's resignation brings to an end the prolonged internal battle that rocked the LP throughout the 2023 political season, splitting it into two factions -- one headed by Bility himself and the other by the political leader, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

"It is with a heavy heart that I today announce my resignation as National Chairman of the Liberty Party (LP) and withdraw my membership from LP. The last three and a half years have been the most satisfying, complex, and challenging adventure of my political career," Bility said in his resignation letter. "It has been an incredible privilege to lead the LP National Executive Committee (NEC), and I have been blessed to have been a part of a group of people bound together by a commitment to build a political institution rooted in the principles of inclusive decision-making, democracy, and the rule of law."

Montserrado County District #1 Representative, Rugie Yartu Barry, previously the Vice Chairperson for Administration, has assumed the position of national chairperson, a party statement said on Wednesday.

"The Executive Committee of the Liberty Party (LP) officially informed its County Committee, Advisory Council, partisans, and the general public about Hon. Bility's resignation. In a letter, Bility expressed the emotional weight of his decision," the statement said.

The LP Executive Committee expressed its gratitude to Bility for his service and wished him success in his future political endeavors.

"In accordance with the Liberty Party's constitution, Hon. Rugie Yartu Barry has automatically succeeded Bility as chairperson," the statement indicated.

Barry's leadership comes at a pivotal time, as the party is actively engaged in a national reconciliation process. The process is being overseen by the Joint Reconciliation Committee (JRC), an initiative established by both Bility and the party's political leader, Karnga-Lawrence.

The JRC is nearing the completion of the first phase of its work, which includes the signing of a resolution to guide the party's reconciliation efforts nationwide. Under Hon. Barry's leadership, the Liberty Party assures its commitment to continuing this process and advancing toward a proposed special national convention.

The National Secretariat has assured all partisans, supporters, and well-wishers that it will continue to provide updates on the progress of the reconciliation initiative. The party remains focused on uniting its members and reigniting the spirit of progress within the Liberty Party.