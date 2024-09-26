Liberia: Boakai Pushes for Support to Liberia's UNSC Bid

President Boakai believes that Liberia has paid her dues in fostering global peace, harmony, and justice -- efforts that pre-date the founding of the United Nations. And in spite of Liberia's recent challenges, breakthroughs and perspective on peace and security, Boakai believes the country has much to contribute as a non-permanent member on the United Nations Security Council.

Liberia is not only a founding member of the UN, the country was also at the formation of many other global collaborative and economic institutions, including the Bretton Woods institutions.

Delivering his maiden address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25, President Boakai urged United Nations Member States to endorse Liberia's candidacy for the African non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2026.

He reiterated Liberia's dedication to fostering global peace, justice, and security.

Expressing optimism about Liberia's potential role on the Security Council, the President emphasized the country's commitment to collaborating with Council members to advance peace and security worldwide.

He also underlined Liberia's readiness to work alongside the United Nations and the international community to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and create a just and sustainable global environment.

"As Liberia proudly announces its candidacy, we look forward to the overwhelming support of member states to vote Liberia onto the non-permanent seat of the Security Council, where we can work with Council members to advance peace, justice, and security," President Boakai said. "Liberia is prepared to work with the United Nations, global allies, and the international community to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and create a just, peaceful, and sustainable world."

If Liberia's quest for a seat on the UNSC comes to fruition, this would be the second time the nation will be occupying such a high-level position at the UN. The First time was in 1961, but Liberia lost the post to Morocco in 1962.

President Boakai, during his speech on Wednesday, highlighted Liberia's longstanding support for multilateralism and emphasized the importance of a rules-based international order grounded in unity and cooperation. He emphasized the need for inclusivity, fairness, and dignity in shaping a peaceful and prosperous world for all individuals.

"This future of a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world must be inclusive, fair, and dignified for everyone," the President noted.

Reflecting on Liberia's historical ties with the United Nations as a founding member, Boakai underscored the nation's enduring commitment to upholding shared values.

"Today's challenges compel us to rethink our approach to global peace and security. The United Nations, as a beacon of hope for humanity, must undergo necessary philosophical and institutional reforms to meet the demands of this new era," Boakai stressed.

He acknowledged the evolving global landscape characterized by emerging challenges such as transnational crimes, climate change, and social media influence, calling for reform within the United Nations to address these complex issues effectively.

President Boakai also emphasized collective action and the theme of 'Unity in Diversity for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development, and Human Dignity for Everyone Everywhere', as guiding principles for international cooperation.

He reaffirmed Liberia's adherence to the Sustainable Development Goals, citing the country's progress in aligning national development initiatives, including the Vision 2030 and the ARREST Agenda, with the SDGs framework.

Boakai acknowledged persistent challenges, especially in poverty reduction efforts, while reiterating Liberia's commitment to eradicating poverty and promoting shared prosperity by aligning with the global SDG targets.

He concluded by affirming Liberia's dedication to contributing to a better world through adherence to UN principles and the pursuit of sustainable development for all.