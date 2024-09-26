Nigeria: CDS Group Tests 1000 Persons for Hepatitis B

Members of a National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, community development service, CDS group, and Charity, have concluded a comprehensive free health screening project in which 1,000 individuals in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area were tested for hepatitis B.

The group, which also confirmed the genotype and blood group of participants, said the initiative was aimed at promoting health awareness and early detection of potential health risks among community members.

It said it was also to address the burden of genetic and infectious diseases in Nigerian communities.

The group's President, Mr. Oluwafemi Ajayi, said the programme was carried out upon discovering that Nigeria has between two and three percent sickle cell carrier rate and 10 to 15 percent carrier rate for hepatitis B.

Ajayi said: "I considered this program upon discovering that Nigeria has a two to three per cent sickle cell carrier rate and hepatitis B has a 10 to 15 per cent carrier rate. Our wish was to help 1000 people in Ogbomoso make informed marriage decisions, prevent unnecessary suffering and death from sickle cell crises, and enhance genetic counseling.

"The motivation for the free blood group testing was to help people make informed decisions for pregnancy and childbirth, knowledge of blood groups for emergency situations that have caused unnecessary death of millions, and ensure safe blood transfusions. For hepatitis B, we wanted to help prevent liver damage and cancer, enabling early treatment and vaccination, and reducing mother-to-child transmission.

At the end of the event, 482 people benefited, and we are confident that Ogbomoso will experience better quality of life for individuals and families and foster socio-economic development."

Over three days, 482 participants underwent testing at two locations in Soun Stadium (September 13-14) and Ogbomoso North LCDA Town Hall, Oja'gbo (September 15).

A subsequent health summit featured expert discussions on hepatitis B, genotype and blood group, led by renowned medical professionals, including Mr Oladipo Tunde Sunday, Olugbodi Babatunde and Dr Paul Ajagbe.

The project yielded significant outcomes, with 482 individuals receiving free testing, exceeding initial expectations. Some participants tested positive for hepatitis B and are receiving care, while certificates were issued to corps members and supporters for participation and appreciation.