Nigeria: NOSDRA, SDN to Track Methane in Ogoniland Using Satellites

26 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor

Abuja — The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and Stakeholder Democracy Network,SDN, a United Kingdom-based non-governmental organisation, concluded arrangements to use satellite-based technology to identify hotspots of methane in Ogoniland and Niger Delta region.

DG NOSDRA, Chukwuemeka Woke, revealed this development on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving the Executive Director of SDN, Adam Heal.

He said methane is an important gas for climate-change and its impact is several times worse than carbon dioxide.

Woke said "If we can tackle methane, then we have a better chance of reaching our long-term climate goals."

Woke said the prototype Methane Tracker designed by SDN will vastly contribute to tracking methane emissions in the oil and gas sector.

He assured NOSDRA clear mandate to ensure a clean and secure environment in the nation's petroleum industry with the support of the NGO.

While felicitating with SDN on the 20th anniversary of its operation in Nigeria, the DG assured the NGO of NOSDRA's willingness to support and enhance its works in the country.

Earlier in his address, Heal disclosed that the organization had been operating in Nigeria for the past 20years, providing monitoring and policy advisory work in Nigeria and economic diversification in the oil-bearing Niger Delta region.

He stated that NOSDRA had been a reliable partner with SDN for over a decade.

He said, "We have been working with other regulators like NOSDRA to cooperate with oil and gas companies to help respond to the emissions, fix the problem, and reduce the impact on the environment. So we are currently building a prototype satellite-based methane tracker."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.