Nigeria: Jigawa Partners With Energy Firm to Establish CNG Conversion Centres

The Jigawa State Government has announced its intention to enter a partnership with Safa and Fresh International Limited, an indigenous energy company, to establish Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centres across all 27 local government areas in the state.

This was revealed during the commissioning ceremony of a new petrol filling station owned by the company held on Wednesday in Dutse, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Safa and Fresh International Limited, Ibrahim Yusuf Ibrahim, expressed the company's commitment to investing in Jigawa State through the establishment of CNG conversion stations. He also announced plans to train 100 youths as technicians in each local government area, thereby creating job opportunities and enhancing technical skills among the youth.

The state governor, Umar Namadi, who was present at the ceremony, hailed the investment initiative, stating that it aligns with the state government's 12-point agenda, which pays more attention to job creation and economic development.

He further highlighted the state's progressive policies on public-private partnerships (PPP) and urged Safa and Fresh Limited to explore the JigawaInvest platform for more insights on these policies.

"Your intention to establish CNG stations in all 27 local government areas is a welcome development. You might be aware that the Jigawa State Executive Council has already resolved to set up CNG stations to alleviate the hardship caused by the rising cost of petroleum products. We are ready to partner with you in this initiative and offer you the majority shareholding for the company. Our goal is to ensure that the right things are done for our people, and we will support you in every way."

Governor Namadi further expressed hope that the establishment of CNG stations would reduce fuel costs by 60%, adding that such would represent a significant relief for Jigawa State residents. He also lauded the company's chief executive officer for his commitment to the development and growth of the state and reiterated his administration's dedication to fostering private investment.

"Jigawa State ranks second in ease of doing business in Nigeria, and we aim to become number one, insha'Allah. This partnership is another step towards achieving that goal. We believe that with the current price of petroleum products and our shared commitment, this initiative will reduce poverty and create more opportunities for our people," Governor Namadi said.