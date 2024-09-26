Liberia: Allegedly Neglected By Hospital, Man Dies in the Street

An unidentified man, believed to be a patient of the Charles Burgess Dunbar Maternity Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, was found dead near the hospital premises, sparking allegations of negligence by the hospital administration.

The Hospital, known for providing specialized maternity health services in rural Liberia, reportedly turned away the individual due to lack of a caretaker and unpaid hospital bills, resulting in his unfortunate demise.

Reports indicate that the deceased was seen with medication and medical supplies from the hospital, suggesting his connection to the healthcare facility.

"This man was seen here at CB Dunbar Hospital compound recently, receiving treatment, but there wasn't much attention given to him by health workers and the hospital administration, probably because we hear that he had no caretaker, hospital bill," a source told the Daily Observer. "He was even seen wearing a T-shirt that was bearing the logo of the Congress Democratic Change (CDC)."

There is strong belief among residents of Bong County that the staff and administrators of the Hospital strongly supported the then main opposition was a Unity Party in the 2023 general and presidential elections.

In light of these, concerns were raised about the perceived lack of attention given the deceased unidentified man by health workers and hospital staff, with speculation arising about potential political affiliations influencing the quality of care provided.

Both residents and sources within the community have expressed dismay over the circumstances of the man's death and have called for a thorough investigation by the Ministry of Health. The deceased's presence in the area was unfamiliar to local residents, further complicating the situation.

Residents of the Civil Compound Community in which the man was discovered, told this paper that the man never lived in the area. Our reporter said many people, including students, marketers, drivers, children, women, and men, among others, crowded the scene, but no one could identify or claim relation to the dead man.

In response to these allegations, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Arthur Jones Wouh, refuted claims of negligence, stating that the deceased did not seek medical treatment at the hospital.

Dr. Wouh emphasized the hospital's commitment to treating all patients equally, highlighting recent initiatives such as the drug revolving fund aimed at enhancing patient care.

The situation remains contentious, with conflicting accounts surrounding the events leading to the man's tragic death. As inquiries continue, the community and stakeholders await further clarification on the circumstances that contributed to this unfortunate incident.

