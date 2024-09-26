Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Low-Key Celebration of Nigeria's 64th Independence - SGF

26 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaseyi Bangudu

Mr Akume said the plight of Nigerians at this moment is the reason for this year's reserved celebration.

Nigeria's independence anniversary celebration will be low-key, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said.

Mr Akume said this at the Inter-ministerial committee at the World Press Conference on Nigeria's 64th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Thursday.

"The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has said it should be low-key," Mr Akume said, citing the plight of Nigerians at this moment, for the reserved celebration.

