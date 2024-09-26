Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Low-Key Celebration of Nigeria's 64th Independence - SGF

Mr Akume said the plight of Nigerians at this moment is the reason for this year's reserved celebration.

Nigeria's independence anniversary celebration will be low-key, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said.

Mr Akume said this at the Inter-ministerial committee at the World Press Conference on Nigeria's 64th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Thursday.

"The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has said it should be low-key," Mr Akume said, citing the plight of Nigerians at this moment, for the reserved celebration.

