Gambia: Speaker Jatta Urges Regional Parliaments to Empower Children

Hon Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has urged his fellow Speakers of Parliaments to utilize the powers of their legislative bodies to secure the necessary resources and policy initiatives to empower African children through education.

He said that education stands as a cornerstone for societal development and is essential for peace promotion.

He also emphasized the importance of allowing young minds to flourish and shape a brighter future for the continent.

Hon. Jatta made these remarks at the 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments, currently underway at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.

The conference is convened under the theme, 'Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Inclusion, Lifelong Quality, and Resilient Learning in Africa'.

He said: "Education stands as a cornerstone for societal development and peace promotion. In our effort to educate the Africans to be fit for the 21st century, we must acknowledge that our people encounter a multitude of challenges that impede their educational journey, obstructing social and economic advancement".

One of the pressing issues, Speaker Jatta mentioned is the impact of geopolitical tensions on access to quality education, while outlining that conflict zones disrupt schooling, denying countless children the right to learn in a safe environment.

Hon. Speaker further brought to the attention of his colleagues that, besides geopolitical instability, hate speech also impedes education, particularly in a region marked by cultural and religious diversity.

He added that African children need an education that not only imparts knowledge but also cultivates tolerance and understanding.

"In a continent where diversity is both strength and, at times, a source of tension, promoting peace and countering hate speech through inclusive education involves creating an environment where diversity is not only acknowledged, but actively celebrated and integrated into every aspect of the educational experience," he noted.