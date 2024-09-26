Gambia: Motie Sensitises Custom Officers On Implementation of AfCFTA in Gambia

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE), on Tuesday 24th September 2024 organized a sensitization workshop on the AfCFTA implementation process in The Gambia for customs officers from all border posts in the country.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement is one of the flagship projects under the African Union Agenda 2063 - The Africa We Want, which aims to create a single market for goods and services, promote intra-African trade, and enhance economic integration across the continent.

It may be recalled that the Government of The Gambia signed the AfCFTA Agreement in 2018 and ratified it in 2019. Since then, efforts have been made to align national legislation with AfCFTA requirements, including the validation of the National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy and the review and harmonization of national trade policies, regulations, and procedures with those of the AfCFTA.

Also, The Gambia's AfCFTA National Implementation Strategy serves as the strategic framework for implementing the AfCFTA in the country. The strategy outlines priority actions the government will undertake over 10 years, from 2020 to 2029, to fully harness the potential benefits of the AfCFTA.

The workshop highlights the pivotal role customs officers and other border agencies play in making this vision a reality. It is also designed to equip customs officers and other security agencies present with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the AfCFTA and ensure its smooth operation, by fully understanding the rules, procedures, and benefits of the AfCFTA.

The workshop also serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and capacity building, laying the groundwork for the full implementation of the AfCFTA in The Gambia.

In his opening statement, Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) hints that the success of the AfCFTA hinges on the efficiency and effectiveness of their work at the border posts and therefore the need to organize this workshop to sensitize border officers on the rules and procedures of the Agreement.

"We will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Trade and other key stakeholders to create a conducive environment for trade and investment in The Gambia," CG Darboe assured.

He extends his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Trade for organising this timely event, aimed at educating the country's Customs officers on their critical role in the successful implementation of the AfCFTA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Transport Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He revealed that the AfCFTA represents a historic milestone for the African continent, as it seeks to integrate the economies of all 55-member states into one continental market. "This will not only boost intra-African trade, but will also accelerate economic growth, industrialization, and job creation," he expounded.

If fully realised, he said the AfCFTA will position Africa as a major global trading block, increase intra-African trade, and open up new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers across the continent.

He therefore urged each participant to take full advantage of the workshop, not just to earn a certificate but to gain a deep understanding of how the AfCFTA will impact their work and the nation's economy.

CG Darboe also took the opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional role that the Ministry of Trade is playing in promoting trade and regional integration. The Ministry's support and collaboration have been instrumental in advancing their efforts in implementing the AfCFTA.

Mr Lamin Dampha, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Trade dealt with the objectives, The Gambia's involvement, and challenges The Gambia faced in the implementation of the AfCFTA.

He explained why the Gambia was involved in the AfCFTA and explained how the AfCFTA will support regional integration, concerns about competitiveness as well as what it focuses on in specific sectors.

He also outlined some of the challenges faced by The Gambia in the negotiation process such as small economy, limited resources, and infrastructure constraints.

However, he said by mitigating these challenges, there should be policy reforms, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation measures to enhance competitiveness amongst others.