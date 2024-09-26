Liberia: Workers of Bmmc/Cmc Elect 'Gold and Diamond' As New Mother Union

Workers of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC)/CMC, have elected 'Gold and Diamond' as the new mother union or bargaining agent to steer the affairs of the workers for the next two years.

The electoral body, "Independent Election Commission" conducted the elections on Friday, September 20, 2024 across the various operation sites of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

The electoral body, "Independent Election Commission" conducted the elections on Friday, September 20, 2024 across the various operation sites of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

Officially announcing the results, Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs at the Ministry of Labor, Rufus Saydee said Gold and Diamond; the obtained 421 votes constituting 56%, while the Liberia Industrial Workers Union (LIWU) secured 329 votes or 44% of the total votes cast.

The Labor Ministry representative thanked all participating parties, including all members of the workers union for their resilience, commitment and peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections. "We are very thankful for the way all of you conducted yourselves today; this demonstrates unity in diversity".

He also urged the leadership-elect to make reconciliation and unity among the members their first priorities, stressing that the success of the new administration cannot be realized in the absence of togetherness and shared vision in the best interest of the union.

The Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs at the Ministry of Labor further pledged the full commitment and support to the new leadership. "The Liberian government is committed to helping this leadership and the workers to achieve their goals".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a brief remark, the Secretary General of the Liberia Industrial Workers Union (LIWU), Festous Johnson said the elections were conducted free, fair and transparent. "This election was credible and the organizers did well. We accept the results wholeheartedly and promise to work with the new leadership".

He further vowed to provide his expertise and other contributions when called upon to collectively serve the common good of the institution.

Also speaking, the Chair of BMMC/CMC Workers Union, Mr. Emmanuel Weedor lauded the two unions and their respective members for a smooth electoral process.

Mr. Weedor further called on the newly elected leadership to lead the workers union with integrity, honesty, transparency, accountability and always seek the interest of the institution above self-interest.

"The leadership comes with lots of responsibilities, and even temptations. As a leader, always give a listening ear to your people, and I have the strongest belief that this administration will deliver to the expectation of everyone," he stated.