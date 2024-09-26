Liberia: Court Approves Tweah's Bond After Availing Himself to Defend Against Alleged Multiple Crimes

Monrovia — Former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah has made a surprising arrival to defend himself against allegations of multiple crimes against him, amidst public perception that he was escaping justice.

Tweah appeared before Criminal Court "C" Wednesday morning, September 25, just after he entered the country early 4 A.M.

The highly anticipated court arrival of the Former Finance Minister Tweah was characterized by a heavy police presence at the entrance of the Temple of Justice, and FrontPageAfrica observed that some police officers attempted to search the vehicle conveying Tweah.

Hours before his arrival, Spoon FM falsely reported that Tweah was arrested and sent to the Monrovia Central Prison, but a member of Tweah's legal team debunked the reporting, saying Tweah arrived early Wednesday morning, September 25, via the RIA.

"Tweah arrived early Wednesday morning via the RIA and, within a few hours, headed to court to answer the indictment," the legal team member, who preferred anonymity, stated.

Instead of court officers escorting him to the Monrovia Central Prison, as insinuated, Tweah and his team walked to the court to defend his image against allegations being levied against him.

Tweah and five others were indicted by the grand jury of Montserrado County days after the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) concluded its investigation of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) alleged corruption saga.

The others are former Minister of Finance, Cllr. Nyanti Tuan, former Acting Minister of Justice, and Solicitor General, Stanley S. Ford, former Director General of Financial Intelligence, D. Moses P. Cooper, former Financial Intelligence Comptroller, and Jefferson Karmoh, former National Security Advisor to President Weah.

However, upon Tweah's arrival Wednesday, his lawyers presented a property valuation bond as surety, valued at US$ 8,000,000.00(Eight Million United States Dollars), which was duly registered, probated, and authorized by law to be sureties.

Appearing in court, Tweah's legal team presented an $8 million property valuation bond as surety. The bond was duly registered, probated, and approved by law. Judge Blamo Dixon, who presided over the case, accepted the bond, allowing Tweah to avoid detention.

Tweah later vacated the court approximately 40 minutes, after Judge Blama Dixon approved Tweah's Criminal Appearance Bond.

The proceedings were well attended by three lawyers from the Government including, Montserrado County Attorney, Richard Scott, who acknowledged that the bond preferred by Tweah was legal and interposed no legal objection to the bond.

Former Finance Minister Tweah leaves Criminal C with a smile, with one hand in his pocket, instead of two hands in handcuffs

It was widely speculated in the media and on social media that former Minister Tweah was evading appearing in court to answer to the charges alleged in the indictment.

But his voluntary appearance in court early Wednesday, without any incidence, further disputes the speculation that Tweah was refusing to be under the jurisdiction of the court.

After the preceding, Tweah did not speak to the media, but the countenance on his face and the camaraderie that occasioned his first appearance surmise that Tweah is pleased with the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Tweah Leagl's team has appealed to the court that his trial be extended to November, which the court has accepted.

This means Tweah can move about freely without being disconcerted as anticipated by his foe while awaiting his trial in November.