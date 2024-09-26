Liberia: Boakai Seeks UN's Assistance

Liberian President, Joseph N. Boakai has bemoaned the drug crisis his administration is faced with and has sent an SOS call to the International Community to come to the aid of his country in the fight against drugs.

President Boakai's plead was contained in a an address at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America.

The Liberian leader who was brief in his remarks acknowledged that drugs has overtaken the Liberians society and there was a need to seek for outside help in addressing the crisis. Boakai told the international body that help was needed to save the youthful generation of his nation.

The Liberian leader noted, "Liberia is facing a drug crisis that is affecting our youth and jeopardizing the country's future. This epidemic, driven by international criminal enterprises and their networks, poses a severe threat."

"In response, we have not only declared the drug epidemic a health emergency and a national security threat, but we have also taken steps to address this issue by establishing a dedicated national body to tackle drug abuse in Liberia. I urge the international community to join Liberia in addressing the escalating drug crisis," the Liberian President added.

He said his country has taken a major step in confronting its conflict past to ensure accountability and justice for crimes and other human rights violations committed during the war and promote healing and national reconciliation.

He added, "A significant development in our transitional justice process was the signing on May 2, 2024, of Executive Order 131 to create the Office for the establishment of War and Economic Crimes Courts for Liberia, a key recommendation from the truth and reconciliation process in Liberia. Our actions align with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Joint Follow-Up on Impunity, and Past Human Rights Violations. As we embark on this process and acknowledge the enormity of this task, my government seeks the support of the United Nations, partners, and stakeholders in the pursuit of justice for victims, peace, and reconciliation."

He said Liberia firmly stands with the rest of West Africa in the resolve to maintain our fifty-year-old regional economic commission (ECOWAS) intact adding, "We oppose efforts to disintegrate our union and will not accept the region being used for proxy conflicts. We look to the AU and the UN to support us in keeping the regional body united."

President Boakai at the same time called for an end to the Middle East crisis saying, "Similarly, at the global level, we call for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East to provide civilians with essential humanitarian relief. We urge both the Israelis and Palestinians to engage in negotiations toward lasting peace, including a two-state solution."

He furthered, "Additionally, we see the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a threat to global peace and security. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a peaceful resolution that also respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The Liberian President at the same time, announce Liberia's candidacy for a Non-Permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council as a founding member of the world body. He called other leaders of Africa and the world to support Liberia's bid for the non-permanent seat on the UNSC.