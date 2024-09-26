Gambia: Hon. Bah Donates D60, 000 to Support Banjul North Nawettan Teams

Hon. Momodou Lamin Bah, National Assembly for Banjul North Constituency on Friday 20 September, donated D60,000 to support Nawettan teams in Banjul North held at the Arch 22, memorial ground.

This initiative is the third edition and since its inception, Hon. Bah has been generously donating annually to support qualified football teams in the Banjul North.

This year, each received a total donation of D5,000 while another D5,000 was donated to Keur Haleh Yi Foundation Football tournament 2024, and finally D10,000 to the Banjul Sports Committee.

Hon. MomodouLamin Bah in his statement urged all Banjulians and beyond to render their support to the youths especially young footballers, saying football is a mean of eradicating poverty as it promotes development within communities.

Sheriff Camara (Chipayi) founder of Keur Haleh Yi foundation and one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude and appreciation to Honorable Bah for coming up with such a brilliant initiative.

Dodou Njanko, secretary general of the Banjul Sports Committee, applauded Hon. Momodou Lamin Bah.

He urged other MPs in Banjul to come forward and support the youth.