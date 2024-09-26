Gambia: Tungina FC, Black Star FC to Play in Bell Football Tournament Final

The ongoing Bell Football Tournament is approaching its climax as the Black Star FC and Tungina FC will clash in the final following their semifinal victories.

Alfusainey Sillah scored the game's only goal in the 12th minutefor Tungina FC during the first semifinal match played at the Kuloro Football Field on Tuesday.

Nema FC fought to level matters but was unsuccessful thus the match ended 1-0 in favor of Tungina FC.

Meanwhile in the second semifinal, Back Star FC defeated Sitako Academy 5-4 on post- match penalty shootout following a goalless in regular time.

The date for final is yet to be determined by the organizers.

Nema FC and Sitako Academy were the best losers of the tournament.

A cross-section of the community of Kombo East witnessed the semifinals amidst an ambiance from spectators.

BSC women's nawettan final set for weekend