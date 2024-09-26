Gambia: Police 'Investigating' GPA Fraudulent Scandal

The minister for Interior, Abdoulie Sanyang, on Wednesday disclosed that the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has received conclusive audit report from National Audit Office (NAO) and is currently investigating the Gambia Ports Authority's (GPA) alleged fraudulent activities.

He explained that an enquiry into suspected revenue irregularities at the GPA's Rating Unit was carried out by the panel primarily composed by the police.

"Two weeks into the investigation, the panel recommended that a special forensic audit be conducted by GPA to ascertain the extent of fraudulent activities from January 1st 2019 to 31st December 2021. On September 20th 2023, the Office of the Inspector General of Police received the conclusive audit report from the National Audit Office for further investigation which is currently in progress," he said.

"This matter is now over four years and the case is still stagnant at the police, the Member for Busumbala reacted, adding he wanted to know what step (s) the police have taken to ensure the matter is taken to court and justice is served as the matter involves the revenue of taxpayers.

"The matter was reported at the time I was in office. However, the audit report came in September 2023, the Minister responded.

"If you are talking about audit report, you will understand it needs proper scrutiny, accurate investigation and prepare a case file. The police are doing whatever it takes. In fact some of the activities they are doing they are registering recoveries."

Speaking on the fund regenerated from the Securiport from January to December 2023, he revealed that Securiport generated D125,632,498.

"When the money is collected, Securiport takes their 75% and 25% goes to government directly. It is lodged in a private account. However, there is an agreement where each partner takes their percentage immediately."