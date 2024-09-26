Nigeria: Chukwumerije Partners French Embassy to Introduce Girls to Taekwondo

25 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) in conjunction with the French Embassy in Abuja is set for a one-day 'Inspire the Future' programme at the Springhall British School at Maitama, Abuja, where a self-defence workshop for girls as well as introduction to taekwondo will be held.

Organisers said the workshop is part of a range of sporting activities across various schools in Nigeria being organized by the French Embassy to showcase its dynamism during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Beijing 2008 Olympic medalist, Chika Chukwumerije, is using the Olympian platform to inspire young people leaving a lasting impression that yields positive dividends for decades to come.

"The stories of Olympians are often one of people who dare to dream to be the best in their sport and then through hard work, diligence, and commitment bring those dreams to reality and become symbols of excellence in their respective sports.

"This workshop is about inspiring these young ones and giving them the courage to dream big. It is also sharing with them the virtues and mindset that would help turn their dreams into reality over time."

The team captain at the London 2012 Olympics also spoke on the importance of dedicated self-defense classes for girls, which is one of the two components of the workshop.

Head of Administration of Springhall British School, Sophia Anegbeh, lauded the programme, noting the kids' excitement about the event.

"We planned just for 50 participants but we have been caught off guard and overwhelmed by the interest in the workshop, especially the self-defence classes.

"We have just 25 slots for the self-defence workshop but over 80 girls have signed up and 65 persons for the taekwondo & Olympics workshop," she said.

The event is powered by the French Embassy in Nigeria and the French Institute.

