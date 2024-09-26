Nigerian Fencing Federation Receives N40m Equipment

25 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The Nigerian Fencing Federation has received five aluminum fencing pistes (each measuring 1.5 m x 17 m) valued at N40m as part of its preparation to host the upcoming 2024 Junior Men's Epee World Cup in December.

The Federation' president, Adeyinka Samuel, disclosed this in a statement released yesterday, saying the equipment was donated by a USA based fencing equipment manufacturer, Absolute Fencing.

He assured that this support would motivate them to ensure a successful tournament, calling on corporate bodies and individuals to offer assistance to the federation in its effort to elevate the country's status in the global fencing community.

"Nigeria has successfully hosted several major international tournaments over the years, establishing itself as the front runner in Sub-Saharan Africa. Currently, Nigeria is the only Sub-Saharan country with the right to host a Fencing World Cup.

"This donation is a testament to the international recognition of our achievements in developing the sport, particularly as fencing pistes are the most expensive equipment in the sport.

"We now call on local organisations to support and partner with us as Nigeria continues to host these historic events," he said.

Also, Absolute Fencing expressed enthusiasm to extend its support to the federation ahead of the tournament, describing the support as part of their commitment to the growth of the sport in Africa.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.