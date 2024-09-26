Nigerian Fencing Federation Receives N40m Equipment

The Nigerian Fencing Federation has received five aluminum fencing pistes (each measuring 1.5 m x 17 m) valued at N40m as part of its preparation to host the upcoming 2024 Junior Men's Epee World Cup in December.

The Federation' president, Adeyinka Samuel, disclosed this in a statement released yesterday, saying the equipment was donated by a USA based fencing equipment manufacturer, Absolute Fencing.

He assured that this support would motivate them to ensure a successful tournament, calling on corporate bodies and individuals to offer assistance to the federation in its effort to elevate the country's status in the global fencing community.

"Nigeria has successfully hosted several major international tournaments over the years, establishing itself as the front runner in Sub-Saharan Africa. Currently, Nigeria is the only Sub-Saharan country with the right to host a Fencing World Cup.

"This donation is a testament to the international recognition of our achievements in developing the sport, particularly as fencing pistes are the most expensive equipment in the sport.

"We now call on local organisations to support and partner with us as Nigeria continues to host these historic events," he said.

Also, Absolute Fencing expressed enthusiasm to extend its support to the federation ahead of the tournament, describing the support as part of their commitment to the growth of the sport in Africa.