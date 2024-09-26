Nigeria: NPFL - Lobi Stars Face Uphill Task At Enyimba

...As Ikorudu United test might against Rangers

Struggling Lobi Stars will face an uphill task today when they go up against firmer African champions, Enyimba, in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 2 fixture in Aba.

The clash of former NPFL winners earlier scheduled for Saturday, September 14, was postponed due to Enyimba's continental engagement.

While the 'peoples Elephants' were busy battling Etoile Filante of Burkina Faso for a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, the 'Pride of Benue' suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Rivers United last Saturday in their week three fixture in Lafia.

Consequently, Lobi Stars are already faced with relegation worries having picked only one point from their first two home matches.

In their opening match of the season, Lobi Stars who emerged champions in the 2024 Gusau/Alhan preseason tournament in Jos were forced to a barren draw by visiting Akwa United.

All hopes for Lobi Stars to make amends in their second home match of the season were dashed as Rivers United came and handed them their first home defeat of the season.

With their backs to the wall, Lobi Stars who are operating under a new board constituted by Governor Hyacinth Alia on the eve of the new season are left with no option than to get a result in Aba that will erase early fears about relegation.

Unfortunately, the Aba Township Stadium is not known to be a good hunting ground for the visitors who have suffered a number of defeats at the venue.

When both teams clashed in the first round of the 2023/2024 season on November 19 at the Lafia Township Stadium, Lobi Stars edged Enyimba 1-0 but the 'Peoples elephants' avenged that defeat with a similar scoreline in the return fixture on April 7 in Aba.

Meanwhile, in the other rescheduled week two match, reigning NPFL champions, Enugu Rangers, who just exited the CAF Champions League, will welcome new boys, Ikorudu United to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Although the odds favour the hosts, Ikorodu United who are still basking in the euphoria of their draw at Kwara United on Sunday will still fancy their chances of an upset.