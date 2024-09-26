Nigeria: 250 Golfers for Nigeria @64 Golf Tourney

No fewer than 250 golfers will participate in the Nigeria @64 golf tournament organised to mark Nigeria's 64th year of independence.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, the Vice Captain of the IBB International Golf & Country Club, who doubles as the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Chairman, Dr James Agbonhese, said some of the golfers will come from outside Nigeria.

"So far, over 250 people have registered for this competition. So it shows you that it is going to be highly competitive and interesting", he said.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), our caddies and our staff are going to have a competition. They're going to compete for trophies and other gifts.

"On Thursday, the lady section will be celebrating past captains and Lady captains of the club in a very unique and special way. And on Friday, we're going to have people from handicapped 19 and above for the men and the women.

"On Saturday, we have category two. And on Sunday, we're going to have match play with countries like Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda and Cameroon, who are coming to celebrate with us.

"And on the first of October, we're going to have the grand finale, and we're going to have a tee-off programme at 9am, and we're going to have government functionaries at that ceremony. And at 6pm, we're going to have the dinner and the prize presentation ceremony.

He said the event also includes tennis competitions with a lot of prizes up for grabs."