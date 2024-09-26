Nigeria: Yobe Flood Victims Count Losses, Seek Permanent Solution

We are under pressure to leave IDP camps -- Victims

34 lives lost, 50,631 individuals affected -- SEMA

No fewer than 50,631 Yobe's residents have been affected by a severe flood disaster that claimed the lives of 34 persons, leaving 386 people with injuries in the last six months.

The authorities said the flooding from April 15 to date has destroyed 30,848 houses, structures, and agricultural plots across the 17 LGAs of the state.

Daily Trust gathered that the flood followed a downpour which caused considerable damage as the drains constructed could not check the heavy flow of water which left 441 communities across the state in humanitarian crises.

Reports said Karasuwa, Bursari, Geidam, Nangere, Fune, and Bade are the worst affected LGAs.

Despite the support and intervention of the relevant authorities, our correspondent learnt that the victims who were rendered homeless still need help desperately.

Our reporter observed that while the state government and humanitarian authorities are supporting the victims with a cash stimulus of N30,000 per person as well as the distribution of food and non-food items, the issue of medical outreach and other necessary health services have not been properly managed.

Yusif Labtu, who was seen taking refuge under a tree close to the internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Kurnawa village of Bursari LGA, said the flood had destroyed their houses and farmlands, forcing them to be homeless.

"We are living here temporarily because we don't have any alternative. We lost everything to this disaster. There is nothing with us for now.

"We don't have food to eat; the council chairman of Bursari supported us with spaghetti and macaroni, buckets, mosquito nets, mats and kettles.

"Honestly, the situation is very pathetic; we are praying that God will see us through to overcome these challenges," he said.

Isah Hudu, a resident of Pakarau village in Nangere LGA, told Daily Trust that a combination of flood, windstorm, and heavy rain has wreaked havoc in his house, causing two rooms to collapse and resulting in property loss.

"I lost one of my family members to this tragedy who died as a result of a building collapse when he was sleeping in the room.

"Two of my children were injured too as a result of this disaster that has been happening almost annually. We are appealing to the state government to come to our aid because this destruction is too much for the ordinary common man like me," he said.

Ahmed Haladu Jajimaji, a resident of Jajimaji, the headquarters of Karasuwa LG headquarters, told a Daily Trust reporter that at least four people have lost their lives in the area as a result of the flooding.

"We have lost at least four people in Karasuwa LG, 3 in Jajimaji town, including a child, and one woman in Wachakal town as a result of this flooding.

"Over 500 houses, and shops have been destroyed in the community; people have lost their loved ones and properties. We are seeking the government's intervention to cushion the hardship we are facing.

"Some of the victims are with their relatives while others are in public facilities. As I'm talking to you now, most of the people that you have seen in the IDP camp are not from Jajimaji," he said.

Babagana Modu, a community leader from Kirikasamma town who was residing at Buni Housing Estate IDP camp in Geidam LG, said the flood had submerged their houses and farmlands which forced them to live in IDP camp.

"All our houses and farmlands were destroyed by the flood disaster. No life was lost but our livelihood was submerged by the severe flood. Our village Kirikasamma is inhabitable.

"There are no living things that you could find in our community. This is the second time we have experienced this disaster. It has happened frequently, but these two years have been the most devastating for us.

"We were up to 75 households but we have been asked to relocate to this place as a temporary IDP camp pending the outcome of the government's plan but we don't know our fate yet.

"We are under pressure to leave this place by the legal occupants of these houses. You know these houses are owned by civil servants, who paid for them.

"So, they have government and legal backing to send us away because they are the owners. Just recently, they told us that we should leave this estate because they are thinking of renovating and moving into their houses.

"We have already met with the council chairman on this issue but he promised us that new houses or plots to build our own homes would be provided. So, we are hoping that this promise will be fulfilled.

"Just like I have told you, we lost everything in this disaster, as you know most of the villagers are farmers but our farmlands were submerged and we haven't planted anything in this town (Geidam) because we don't have farmlands here.

"The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has supported us twice with food and non-food items but that is not enough, and we need healthcare services," he said.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident damaged shelters, mostly mud houses, public facilities, schools, healthcare centres, major roads, and bridges in both urban and rural communities.

Halima Adamu, a mother of four from Bade LGA, said she lost everything except a few items that were not in the rooms when the incident occurred.

"I lost almost everything to this tragedy. My house has collapsed, I am currently staying with my relatives because I don't have a space in the home to stay. It was a very bad day for me.

"I was in an IDP camp for six days, but later one of my relatives asked me to stay with her. So now my kids and I are taking refuge with her pending the action that will be taken by my husband.

"Honestly, living in an IDP camp is one of the lessons I have learnt in my life. Some people were sleeping on the floor without mats or mosquito nets. It was a terrible experience.

"I learnt that SEMA has supported them with some food items and other things but despite that more needs to be done to support them, looking at the condition they find themselves in," she said.

When contacted, Dr Goje Muhammad, the Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), said the 2024 flooding has exposed the urgent need for coordinated intervention and resource mobilisation to restore normalcy.

He said the flood disaster has affected 441 communities across the 17 LGAs of the state.

"The unprecedented flooding which was caused by several factors has left 441 communities across the state in disarray. So far, 20,181 households, with 50,631 individuals, have been affected.

"Families have seen their homes, farmlands severely damaged. An estimated 30,848 houses, structures, and agricultural plots were destroyed. The disaster has also claimed 34 lives, while 386 individuals have sustained injuries, further underscoring the humanitarian crisis.

"The financial implications are staggering. The total estimated cost of damages and recovery efforts is over N19 billion, covering the reconstruction of critical infrastructure, public facilities, and support for affected communities.

"The flooding was driven by heavy rainfall exacerbated by multiple factors including defective infrastructure, community attitudinal issues, increased rainfall as a result of climate change, as well as potential discharges from the Dadinkowa Dam, Hadeja-Jama'are River, River Kamodugu, and the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

"These elements overwhelmed drainage systems and infrastructure, especially in low-lying areas, causing severe disruptions to transportation networks, businesses, and public safety," he said.

He added that the agency is supporting the flood victims with the relief package, including essential food items such as rice, pasta, maize flour, and cooking oil, as well as non-food items like mosquito nets, buckets, blankets, and soap, among others.

"The cash stimulus is N50,000, N30,000 and N20,000 depending on location. We have been sharing N70,000 for three months in Geidam LGA in partnership with Save The Children International, SCI. We have supported all those in camps with food, NFI and cash stimulus but we are implementing a relocation process as schools resume, especially for those whose structures are habitable," the SEMA boss said.