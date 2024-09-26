Nigeria: Coas Assures Troops of Logistics Support to Enhance Effective Operations

Sokoto — The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, has assured troops of operation Hadarin Daji, of continuous support in the provision of needed logistics and guidance for the success of their operations.

He made this known on Tuesday while declaring open a one-day seminar on warrior ethos, with the theme "Optimizing Warrior Ethos in the Nigerian Army; A Panacea for Operational Effectiveness", organized by the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.

Represented by the Acting GOC, 8 Division, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose, he said the seminar is one of the many measures emplaced to mitigate the challenges faced by the troops while operating in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous security environment.

According to him, "I can assure you of my continuous support to provide the much-needed logistics and guidance required for the execution of your tasks.

"The Nigerian Army has continued to review its tactics, techniques and procedures in order to come up with both kinetic and non- kinetic strategies to defeat these challenges.

"This seminar was therefore premised on the need to improve the capacity of NA personnel towards enhancing warrior ethos and the battle- winning mentality.

"It will also highlight the threats of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear terrorism in Nigeria.

"In addition, the prevailing incidence of drug and substance abuse among troops deployed in theatres of operation has become quite worrisome and necessitates troops' awareness in a bid to enhance combat effectiveness."

He urged commanders at all levels to continue to come up with innovative ideas to upscale their approaches towards improving man - management and battle readiness, which he said is in line with his Command Philosophy for the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja commended the Department of Army Innovation and Transformation for organizing the seminar, which he said will raise necessary operational and situational awareness of the troops.

He added: "I implore you all to remain innovative and committed".

"By so doing, you will have helped to raise the standard that the Nigerian Army requires to deliver on its constitutional mandate. This event is therefore timely and will avail participants a better understanding of the key issues to improve on operational effectiveness."

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his continuous strategic guidance and invaluable support to the Nigerian Army. He further assured the nation of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army under his watch to the President, Commander-In-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Earlier the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General Zakari Abubakar, assured the COAS that the department will continue to direct, engage and not relent on its oars towards the realization of pillars of the COAS command philosophy.

He said the theme of the seminar is equally captures the desire of the Nigerian Army to rejig the fighting spirit of its personnel.

"The seminar is therefore organized to optimize the leadership capacity of junior and middle-class officers as well as to intensify warrior ethos and check the menace drug and substance abuse among the troops."