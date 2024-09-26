Nigeria: This Hardship Is Too Much, Bring Succour to Nigerians, Senator Orji Kalu Begs Tinubu

Abuja — Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Bola Tinubu, to call an emergency meeting of his economic team and come up with strategies to urgently address the current biting hardship in the country.

Kalu, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District, made the appeal yesterday while addressing questions from journalists, who ambushed him at the federal parliament.

The former governor of Abia State attributed the cause of the current hardship to removal of fuel subsidy but was quick to explain that it was the best way to go.

He suggested that the federal government should come up with economic plans that would make life bearable for the poor masses.

"Even in my village, everywhere I go, companies, everybody, there is hardship, but I appeal to the federal government, the president to know how he can bring succor quickly to the people of Nigeria.

"He has to do something not yesterday, but today. He must do something like yesterday because the condition of the Nigerian people is not too good.

"I believe that no president in the world elected by people would want his people to suffer. I'm not in the economic team, I have not seen the president or anyone to ask but this is what (return of subsidy) has caused.

"The president has to sit with his economic team to discuss, but the decisions he has taken is what no president in the 60 years of the republic, no president has been able to take that decision.

"The hardship is true, people are suffering. We have hundreds of thousands of workers, we have about 10,000 workers in our group that we run."