Nigeria: Unga 79 - Defence Minister Calls On International Community to Renew Efforts to Stem Tide of Small Arms

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to supporting the United Nations' efforts in maintaining international peace and security.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future during the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, Badaru emphasized Nigeria's significant contributions to global peace and security since its first engagement in Congo in 1960.

He said that Nigeria has contributed to International Peace and Security in terms of troops, finance, logistics, and civilian experts to various African countries, including Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, and Côte d'Ivoire.

In addition Nigeria has Played a key role in regional security and stability in West Africa and the Sahel

The Minister therefore called on the United Nations Security Council to give just representation to Africa on a permanent basis at the UN Security Council, emphasizing its importance for conscientious global peace, inclusivity , security , deepening global peace and building trust.

Addressing emerging security threats, the Minister highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies to prevent and address emerging security threats by stopping of illegal financial flows which will help in preventing kidnapping , banditry and stemming illicit arms and light weapons flow.

"We urge the international community to renew efforts to address these security challenges," Badaru said.

Also the Minister has also reiterated Nigeria's dedication to the Treaty of Pelindaba, saying that Africa as a nuclear weapon-free zone is a Gift to ourselves and our unborn generation.

Speaking during a high-level meeting of the Launching of Friends of Fissile Material Cut-Off Treaty hosted by Japan's Prime Minister, Mr. Kishida at the United Nations General Assembly 79, in New York, USA.

Nigeria joined other countries of like minds at the meeting to Launch a campaign for a Treaty that prohibits the production of Fissile material for Nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices by limiting the quantitative improvement of nuclear weapons.

The Minister stated that Nigeria and the entire African Continent shall remain committed to the Treaty of PELINDABA, declaring Africa as a Nuclear weapon free-zone.

According to the Minister, Nigeria is playing a leading advocacy role for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and said that Nigeria would continue to actively participate in initiatives to strengthen the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) regime and the proposed Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT) aimed at prohibiting the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons and other explosive devices.

Badaru highlighted that strengthening NPT FMCT will enhance transparency and cooperation between nuclear and non-nuclear states that will enhance a peaceful nuclear energy.

While he called for support from the entire African continent to the Fissile Material cut off Treaty (FMCT) initiative, he appreciated all friends of FMCT and Civil Society organizations for their dedication and hard work towards the realization of this laudable enterprise.

He added that NPT remained the cornerstone on nuclear disarmament, while FMCT if adopted will strengthen nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty ( NPT). He urged all stakeholders to support this noble endeavour.