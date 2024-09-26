Nigeria: Zulum Advocates Healthcare Reforms to Enhance Nigeria's Development

·As NAPHARM appoints Baale new President

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has called for the transformation of healthcare in Nigeria as a powerful driver of national development.

Zulum, who was special guest and recipient of honorary Fellow at the 10th anniversary and investiture /induction of new Fellows of the Nigeria Academy for Pharmacy, NAPHARM, emphasised that the strategic need to embrace healthcare transformation as a catalyst for national development.

Represented by the State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, at the event themed "Healthcare Transformation and National Development", Zulum called for a robust, accessible, and efficient healthcare system to enable a healthy workforce and enhance productivity for stability.

His words, "Healthcare is one of the most critical pillars of any society, serving as a foundation for individuals' well-being and economic growth. When a nation invests in transforming its healthcare system, it invests in its people and ultimately, its future. A robust, accessible, and efficient healthcare system fosters a healthy workforce, enhances productivity, reduces poverty and contributes to societal stability.

"Healthcare transformation is a powerful driver of national development. By improving the health and well-being of citizens, healthcare systems contribute to economic growth, social equity, human capital development and technological innovation.

"When healthcare systems are transformed to be more efficient, equitable and technologically advanced, they create the foundation for a prosperous and resilient society. As nations face global challenges, investing in healthcare transformation will be vital to unlocking sustainable development and a brighter future for all."

On healthcare transformation and economic growth, the governor described a healthy population as the bedrock of economic growth.

"When individuals are healthy, they can participate more actively in the workforce, boosting productivity and contributing to national prosperity. Healthcare transformation, mainly through improved access to quality medical care and preventive services, reduces the disease burden and ensures citizens can work longer and more efficiently.

" When healthcare systems are weak, the economy suffers from a loss of human capital, as workers may be forced to retire early or reduce their working hours due to illness. Healthcare transformation addresses these challenges by providing timely interventions, promoting preventive healthcare and ensuring that diseases are managed effectively.

" As a result, individuals can stay in the workforce longer and businesses can operate more efficiently without employee absenteeism. This contributes to a more stable and productive economy."

On attracting investment, Zulum said that countries with modern and reliable healthcare systems are more attractive to foreign investors and businesses.

"Healthcare transformation signals that a country is committed to the well-being of its citizens and provides a stable environment for business operations. Investors are more likely to invest in countries where employees can access high-quality healthcare, reducing the risk of workforce disruptions and lowering the cost of doing business. By improving healthcare infrastructure, nations can position themselves as prime destinations for global companies and investors, boosting economic development."

A high point of the event was the announcement of Prof Lere Baale as the new President of the NAPHARM. Baale, a seasoned and result-oriented transformational leader, and Chief Executive of Business School Netherlands International, Nigeria, took over from the founding president, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, who described the Academy as "a thing of beauty and a joy forever".