Nigeria: Domestic Air Fare Rises 25 Percent to N123, 700 in One Month

Average domestic air fare rose by 25.5 percent month-on-month (MoM) to N123,700 in August 2024, from N98,561 in July 2024.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, 'Transport Fare Watch' for August 2024 released yesterday, Niger State recorded the highest air fare at N129,575 followed by Abuja at N129,442.

NBS said: "In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N123,700.14 in August 2024, showing an increase of 25.51 percent compared to previous month (July 2024).

"On a year-on -year basis, the fare rose by 56.56 percent from N79,011.38 in August 2023."

"Niger recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journeys) with N129,575.21, followed by Abuja with N129,442.67.

"Conversely, Zamfara recorded the least fare with N102,665.89, followed by Cross River with N120,088.93."

In another category, fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop was N7,159 in August 2024, indicating an increase of 0.59 percent MoM from N7,117 in July 2024.

NBS report stated: "The highest fare was recorded in Anambra with N9,580.85, followed by Gombe with N8,349.26.

"The least fare was recorded in Kwara with N5,574.46, followed by Ebonyi with N5,614.81", NBS said.

Similarly, the average transport fare paid on motorcycle ride popularly known as Okada journeys was N524.22 per drop in August 2024 showing an increase of 8.46 percent MoM from N483.33 in July 2024.

NBS added: "Lagos State had the highest motorcycle transport fare in August 2024 with N909.20, followed by Ondo with N761.39.

"Bayelsa recorded the least fare with N312.10, followed by Anambra with N317.05."

For water transport, the average fare paid in August 2024 grew by 3.3 percent MoM to N1,449 from N1,403 in July 2024.

Water transport fare was highest in Bayelsa with N4,563.98, followed by Delta with N4,261.55, while the lowest fare was recorded in Borno with N475.89, followed by Gombe with N619.19.

However, fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop decreased by 7.7 percent MoM to N869.35 in August 2024 from N942.61 in July 2024.

The bureau noted that Zamfara state recorded the highest bus journey within the city with N1, 155.52 followed by Ondo with N1,065.20 while Adamawa recorded the least with N455.33, followed by Abia with N455.35 during the period.