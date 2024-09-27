The New Responsibility party, led by former Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba, has formed alliance with the Socialist Party (PS) and other Left-wing parties ahead of the November 17 parliamentary polls.

Former Prime Minister Bah contested and lost the March Presidential election under the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, led by former President Macky Sall. Since his defeat, his relationship with the leader of the Alliance for the Republic, Macky Sall has soured, culminating in the establishment of his own political party.

According to reports, these parties recently met to discuss the modalities of participation in the upcoming legislative elections. The meeting was attended by prominent figures.

For the leader of the New Responsibility, the presence of all these elected officials signifies an unwavering commitment that binds them in a common cause of building a better Senegal, a Senegal strong in its institutions and its democracy.

"We are gathered in an exceptional context, that of the early legislative elections of November 17, 2024, a key moment for our common future," Ba declared at a gathering with his supporters on Tuesday, according to reports.

"You, elected officials, representing local authorities, are key figures in this preparation. You are at the forefront of our political and institutional fight. It is up to us to organize, coordinate and prepare ourselves together to face this challenge, with the seriousness and commitment that the Senegalese people expect from us."

Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye, the leader of the Socialist Party, emphasized the value of cooperation during a meeting on Saturday at the Party House in preparation for the next elections.

"Convinced that Senegal is worth all the sacrifices, we took this initiative, following several informal contacts, thus prioritizing the major interests of our country, over those of our party."

They (Socialist Party and New Responsibility) will continue to be opened to other forces of progress with which they share the same values as well as the same love of the homeland, according to reports.

"Having also given you our trust in December 2023, by investing in you as the candidate of the Socialist Party, we are convinced that together, in the same spirit, we will contribute to the preservation of our national unity and our social cohesion, which have been put to the test since March 2024," the party leader was quoted as saying by reports.