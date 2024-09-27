Nigeria: 'Never Mind Noise Makers,' Tinubu Says of APC's Victory in Edo Election

the Edo Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dennis Idahosa, presented their certificates of return to the president on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Edo Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, to prioritise the development of Edo State.

The president assured Mr Okpebholo of the full support of the federal government and the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF).

President Tinubu said this on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress party (APC), where the Edo governor-elect and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dennis Idahosa, presented their certificates of return.

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of good governance and delivering results to the people of Edo.

"Governor-elect, you can now face the task of development. We are here to work with you.

"You have seen the progressive governors of APC. They are truly progressive. Work with them. Learn the ropes, and I believe you are up to the task," he said.

Acknowledging the challenges of democracy, particularly in emerging economies like Nigeria, the president added, "You have earned the victory. Democracy is difficult, particularly in emerging democracies and economies like ours.

"If you hear complaints from places like America, you know how difficult it is to navigate democracy. But it remains the best form of government."

Mr Tinubu congratulated Mr Okpebholo and his deputy, and described them as a "good symbol of people ordained by God to work together."

"You started as rivals and ended as partners. You are a symbol of good understanding in politics; the man at our party's helm has been through it before," he said.

Mr Tinubu acknowledged the role played by former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, the progressive governors and the APC leadership in the APC success in the Edo election.

"I saw Adams Oshiomhole radiating in joy. Sincerely, the governors showed up in Edo, they impressed me. They defended the party. They worked hard for the party," he stated.

The President also commended INEC and the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and organised election, with no reports of violence or disturbances.

"I must thank the security agencies. There was no bloodshed, no riot, people voted and went back to their houses in peace, and the fears dissipated instantly," he said.

He urged the party leadership and membership to remain united and focused on achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Never mind the noise makers. I do a lot of statistical sampling and results. When you hear politicians saying 'all politics is local,' you must respect that notion.

"When you see the stability in the Edo North Senatorial District, we see a man that won the Central Senatorial District and a candidate who has won a seat in the south senatorial district; we did a match, which turned out to be a winning match," he said.

President Tinubu also commented on the heavy rainfall on the Election Day in Edo and the electorate's commitment to voting in the rain without using an umbrella.

"It is a very punching illustration," the president said, referring to remarks made by the National Chairperson of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, about the election day rainfall in Edo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Mr Ganduje commended the leadership and support of the president, the governors, and all stakeholders.

"On the day of the election, there was an exciting scenario: it was raining heavily, yet people came out to vote without using an umbrella.

"The people were convinced that our party is the party to be voted for, and we won the election," he told Mr Tinubu.

Mr Ganduje said that the party's next focus was securing victories in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ondo and Anambra states.

"The election in Anambra is part of our programme, 'political de-marginalisation of (the) South-east geopolitical zone.'

"Having only two states in the South-east as APC is too small for us. We need more states from the South-east geo-political zone," he said.

(NAN)