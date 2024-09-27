Liberia: Boakai Seeks UN Support to Address Pressing Health Needs

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called for urgent support from the United Nations and the international community to tackle critical health challenges facing Liberia, particularly in addressing maternal and newborn mortality.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in Washington, D.C., President Boakai emphasized his government's commitment to addressing these issues by enhancing the monitoring and evaluation of health services to reduce the high rates of maternal and newborn deaths in the country.

"We are particularly pleased with the United Nations H6 Joint Mission to Liberia earlier this year, which concluded with a commitment to combat the high burden of increasing newborn deaths," Pres. Boakai said.

It can be recalled, H6 Joint Mission, a collaboration of UN agencies focused on improving maternal and child health, visited Liberia in May and stressed the urgent need for action.

The delegation revealed alarming statistics: 1,100 women and 8,510 newborns die annually during childbirth in Liberia. Dr. Anshu Banerjee, the mission's lead and Director of WHO's Department of Maternal, New-born, Child, and Adolescent Health, expressed concern, stating, "No woman should be dying giving birth."

The mission also pointed to the lack of quality care during childbirth and antenatal services as major contributing factors to these tragedies.

While addressing health challenges remains a priority for the Boakai administration, the president also welcomed the UN General Assembly's decision to declare July 25 as International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent.

The Liberian leader noted that this milestone underscores the unique challenges faced by women and girls of African descent and reflects the ongoing global fight against slavery, racism, and the quest for gender equality.

"Liberia has been a leader in this regard, having produced the first female President of the UN General Assembly, Angie Brooks Randolph, and Africa's first female President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf," Boakai remarked.

He emphasized the critical contributions of women and girls of African descent in politics, culture, and societal development, stating, "The world has changed, and we must now rethink our approach to global peace and security."

President Boakai further called on the UN to adapt to the new global realities shaped by factors such as greed, inequality, the drug epidemic, climate change, and the influence of social media.

He reiterated the need for the world body to undergo institutional and philosophical reforms to effectively respond to these emerging challenges.

Under the theme "Unity in Diversity for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development, and Human Dignity for Everyone Everywhere," President Boakai stressed the importance of shared values and collective efforts in advancing peace and development globally.

In addition to health, Boakai informed the UN of Liberia's development path, highlighting the "Liberia Rising" or "Vision 2030" agenda, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He, however, outlined his administration's ARREST Agenda, a comprehensive plan focused on agriculture, infrastructure, justice, education, sanitation, health, and tourism, aimed at addressing the economic and social needs of Liberia's youth, who make up 60% of the population.

Pres. Boakai reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to fighting poverty and promoting human dignity, while acknowledging that over half of the country's population still lives below the poverty line.

He emphasized that Liberia remains dedicated to the SDGs' goal of eradicating poverty by 2030 and improving access to essential services for all citizens.