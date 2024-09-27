Liberia: Former Finance Minister Tweah Explains Extended Stay Abroad Was to Ensure His Legal Return Following 'Politically Manipulated Indictment'

Monrovia — Former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah has refuted claims that he fled justice, clarifying that his extended stay outside Liberia following his indictment by the Government of Liberia was to ensure his return under the proper legal circumstances, not an attempt to escape prosecution.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 26, Tweah stated, "Who and what would I be if I fled from my country? I had left Liberia since January 23, 2024 and was in no way a fugitive from justice. After the politically manipulated indictment, I had to ensure I return under the correct legal circumstances," Mr. Tweah posted to Facebook on Thursday, September 26.

In July, the Government of Liberia issued an arrest warrant for Tweah and five others, accusing them of corruption. Those indicted include former National Security Adviser Jefferson Karmoh, State Prosecutor Nyenati Tuan, Moses Cooper, head of accountancy at the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), and FIA Chief Stanley Ford. They face charges of economic sabotage, theft, and illegal disbursement of funds, all alleged to have occurred during the administration of former President George Weah.

Karmoh, Tuan, and Cooper were detained at the Monrovia Central Prison after failing to post bail but were later released when their lawyers secured bonds. Tweah and FIA Chief Ford were abroad at the time, leaving their whereabouts uncertain.

Tweah: 'Indictment a witch-hunt'

On Wednesday; Mr. Tweah made a surprise arrival to Liberia to defend himself against allegations of multiple crimes against him, amidst public perception that he was escaping justice.

Tweah appeared before Criminal Court "C" Wednesday morning, September 25, moment after he entered the country during the early morning.

However, upon Tweah's arrival Wednesday, his lawyers presented a property valuation bond as surety, valued at US$ 8,000,000.00(Eight Million United States Dollars), which was duly registered, probated, and authorized by law to be sureties.

Judge Blamo Dixon, who presided over the case, accepted the bond, allowing Tweah to avoid detention.

Tweah, on September 26, posted to social media (Facebook) that his first day appearing in court shows that Liberian jurisprudence is in its finest days in the administration of independent and transparent justice.

"A judge rebuked attempts by a sitting Liberian Government to weaponize and bastardize the judiciary to achieve political glory at the expense of former officials of Government. It is a day that will rest in eternal fame."

He added: "Since the witch-hunt against my person, I have informed Liberians via this very social media space that I was coming to face my accusers and vindicate my name."

Tweah furthered that he was advised by

several persons against his coming to Liberia, arguing that the intention of the Unity Party-led administration was to merely have him paraded unjustly in handcuffs as some 'posterboy' for its already doomed 'fight against corruption.'

"As fearless as I am and knowing I am innocent of the bogus charges, I took in all the advice but countered that there was no way or no chance that I would not return to Liberia, even at the cost of my unjust and politically-motivated imprisonment," he said.

Tweah added: "There were those who argued that it is within a judge's rights to deny even a bond worth a billion United States dollars, to which I gladly responded then that would be my fate and I must prepare to face and accept it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that there had to be men and women who would stand for the upright enforcement of the law as it is written, who could resist the threats, blandishments, or emoluments from a sitting Government sworn to pervert Liberian law as it has already copiously done in service of demonizing political opponents for political glory.

"And so yesterday as the judge dictated his ruling that I was entitled to bail under our laws and constitution, that I am now under the jurisprudence of the court and am a free citizen protected by bail from illegal arrests or harassment, tears welled in my eyes. I knew I could somewhat trust our judiciary system. I didn't know it was going to be this overwhelming," he explained.