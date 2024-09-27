Liberia: Media Lawyers Network Represents FPA Reporter Jaivey in Contempt Charges

Monrovia — On September 25, 2024, The Liberia Media Lawyer Network intervened in a contempt charge brought against FrontpageAfrica Journalist Yawah Y. Jaivey who reported an investigative story about a corruption syndicate by health workers in Margibi County, who were later indicted for the alleged thievery.

The Liberia Media Lawyers Network ensured Journalist Jaivey was released and he will appear on Monday September 30, 2024, before the Ninth judicial Circuit in Bong County.

Atty. Samwar Fallah made the legal representation immediately after a call was placed by Internews Media Lawyer Al-Varney Rogers to members of the network.

The network comprises volunteer lawyers who provide pro-bono services for journalists in line with their work.

Atty. Al-Varney Rogers said that USAID/Internews Media Activity will provide all the support through the Liberia Media Lawyers Network to ensure Journalist Jaivey is adequately represented.

"For us we will continue to support journalists to freely and independently report, Jaivey did a great reporting, he should be celebrated not spending his time in court."

The Liberia Media Lawyers Network was recently launched in Monrovia with support from the USAID/Internews Media Activity.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to significantly impact the media landscape and freedom of expression in Liberia.

The Liberia Media Lawyers Network will lead national efforts to support media law reform, enhance media practitioners' legal literacy and promote journalists' legal defense in accordance with their duties.