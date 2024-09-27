Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Living Faith Church Founder, Bishop Oyedepo At 70

27 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu has saluted Dr David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and Presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, on his 70th birthday.

In a tribute President Tinubu rejoiced with the entire body of Christ, members of the Winner's Chapel, home and abroad, and the family of the charismatic and visionary leader on the milestone, which deserves all the recognition and honour.

The president affirmed the septuagenarian's worthy legacies in grooming leaders across all sectors of the economy who are inspired by the wisdom of the scriptures.

He noted Bishop Oyedepo's and his church's remarkable impact on millions through educational and health institutions.

