Nigeria: Gov Eno Wife's Demise, Great Loss to Family, Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, wife of his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Pastor Umo Eno, as a great loss, a sad episode, and a personal loss not only to the deceased husband and family but to the entire people of Akwa Ibom State.

The late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, died on Thursday, September 26 after a brief illness in the hospital, in the presence of her family, at the age of 57.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile urged his colleague to take heart and take it in good faith.

While commiserating with Eno, Sanwo-Olu said, "Although the Holy scriptures are clear about life and death as one of the most constant human occurrences, it is usually not very pleasant when we lose our loved ones.

"Take the death of your wife of many years in good faith and see it as the will of God."

The governor also urged him to have solace in the fact that the First Lady of Akwa Ibom lived a fulfilled life, made positive impact, and left a lasting legacy.

According to Sanwo-Olu: "On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke and family, the government and people of Lagos State, it is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with my brother Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on the passing of his beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

"I also express my deepest condolences to the people of Akwa Ibom State and the entire Eno family, as well as wives of all the State Governors in Nigeria over the demise of the Akwa Ibom First Lady.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno was not just a wife and mother, but a soulmate and pillar of support to our brother, Governor Eno.

"She supported thousands of people in Akwa Ibom State through the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a foundation that focused on providing shelter, food, and education to the poor and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom.

"The First Lady, fondly referred to as Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom, meaning "Mother and Strong Pillar of Akwa Ibom," was widely loved for her compassionate leadership and humanitarian work in Akwa Ibom during her lifetime.

"I pray that the Almighty God will grant the deceased eternal rest and Governor Umo Eno, the entire family, and the people of Akwa Ibom the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

Vanguard News