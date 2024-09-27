Liberia: Public Works Set for Interchange Projects At SKD Boulevard and Ministerial Complex

Monrovia — The Ministry of Public Works has announced the commencement of demolition work in November 2024, paving the way for the construction of Liberia's first traffic interchanges. This initiative, funded by a grant from the Chinese government, includes building two major interchanges at the Ministerial Complex and Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Boulevard, aimed at alleviating congestion in some of Monrovia's busiest areas.

Public Works Minister Roland Giddings, speaking at a Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) press briefing, confirmed that the demolition along the designated routes will commence on November 1.

"We will start to demolish structures along those corridors within the limits of the Ministerial Complex and also the SKD Boulevard by November 1, to prepare the site for the construction of the two interchanges," Giddings stated.

The interchanges are part of a broader government initiative to enhance road infrastructure in Monrovia and its surrounding areas. The areas around the Ministerial Complex and SKD Boulevard have long been challenging for commuters, and the introduction of these interchanges is expected to provide significant relief.

The Chinese government initially pledged to build the interchanges in 2015-2016 as part of its infrastructural support to Liberia. Importantly, the project will not be financed through a loan but is provided as a grant. Giddings expressed his gratitude for the partnership, stating, "We are happy that the People's Republic of China has given this to the government of Liberia as a gift. It is not a loan, it is a grant."

The Public Works Minister also announced that a team of engineers from China is expected to arrive in Liberia within two weeks to begin groundwork on the project. Actual construction of the interchanges is slated to start in February 2025.

The interchanges are designed to facilitate smoother traffic flow that regularly clogs roads near the Ministerial Complex and SKD Boulevard. Giddings explained that the project will connect the Congo Town back road from both sides, allowing commuters to bypass the congested Ministerial Complex entirely.

"If you're coming from Congo Town or Fort of Paynesville, and you don't want to stop at the Ministerial Complex, you'll just fly over it, coming down anywhere around Zone 3, and you're on your way to town," Giddings illustrated.

The project will also incorporate a separate lane for those who need to access the Ministerial Complex, helping to reduce bottlenecks on the main road.

While the project is still in its early stages, with demolition set to start in November and construction in February, the Ministry of Public Works is confident that the interchanges will significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the capital. Giddings mentioned that the Ministry will display prototypes of the interchanges when construction begins, allowing the public to visualize the expected outcome.