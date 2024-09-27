Liberia: Monrovia Set to Transform Into Regional Industrial Hub With New Free Zone

Monrovia — In an effort to bolster industrial development, create jobs, and support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Soso Premium Business Group has joined forces with Tanger Med Engineering to initiate a feasibility study for the Monrovia Industrial Free Zone. This initiative is supported by the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority (LSEZA) and is aimed at establishing Liberia as a key industrial hub in the region.

Spearheaded by the Liberian-owned Soso Premium Business Group, the project seeks to transform the Monrovia Industrial Free Zone into a central hub for industries across West Africa. The zone will not only foster job creation and SME development but will also enhance local skills and provide logistical support to the ports of Monrovia and Buchanan, thereby strengthening Liberia's capacity for increased industrial activity and trade.

This collaboration between Soso Premium and Tanger Med Engineering--an internationally acclaimed leader in industrial zone development--marks a crucial milestone in Liberia's industrial strategy. The partnership was cemented following a meeting between Mrs. Andrea Kamara, CEO of Soso Premium Business Group, and Mr. Ahmed Bennis, Director General of Tanger Med Group, in May 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Recent visits by Mr. Nasseer Tlassellal, President of Tanger Med Engineering, and Mr. Ibrahim Lahmidi, Strategy Consultant for Tanger Med Engineering, have propelled this project forward. This follows a trip by Soso Premium to Tangier, Morocco, where both organizations finalized plans for the feasibility study and outlined commitments for investment, technical capacity building, and knowledge transfer programs to nurture local Liberian talent.

"We view the Monrovia Industrial Free Zone as a cornerstone of Liberia's future, driving job creation, SME growth, and local skill development," stated Michael Dahn, COO of Soso Premium Business Group. "Our partnership with Tanger Med Engineering brings world-class expertise and knowledge transfer, ensuring sustainable development for future generations."

Key Liberian stakeholders, including Hon. Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), and Mr. Jonathan Kaipay, Director of Buchanan Port, engaged with Tanger Med representatives to discuss the Free Zone's role in supporting Liberia's industrial needs and enhancing the efficiency of the country's ports.

"The Monrovia Industrial Free Zone will act as a catalyst for transforming Liberia's industrial landscape, not just by attracting investment but by creating sustainable jobs and providing technical training to Liberians," emphasized Hussein Kamara, Vice President of Soso Premium Business Group. "The knowledge transfer from Tanger Med will equip our workforce with the skills needed to lead in the future."

Specializing in import/export, infrastructure development, and strategic investments, Soso Premium Business Group is committed to contributing to Liberia's long-term economic success. This partnership with Tanger Med aligns with Soso Premium's mission to foster inclusive and sustainable growth.

The LSEZA, led by Executive Chairman Hon. Prince Wreh, has been instrumental in facilitating this partnership. LSEZA's commitment to expanding the country's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is designed to attract investment, promote industrialization, and enhance job creation. The Monrovia Industrial Free Zone is set to be a flagship project in this endeavor, with the potential to significantly bolster Liberia's industrial and logistical capabilities.

"We commend Hon. Prince Wreh and the LSEZA for their visionary leadership in advancing Liberia's industrial development," said Mrs. Andrea Kamara. "Their dedication to job creation and economic empowerment through SEZs aligns with our goals. We are excited to bring this ambitious project to life."