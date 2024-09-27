Nigeria: We'll Ensure Water Projects' Completion to Boost Food Production - Minister

Abuja — THE Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, yesterday, assured completion of ongoing water projects to boost food production.

Utsev gave the assurance at the Inter-Ministerial Committee's press briefing for the country's 64th Independence Anniversary, as contained in a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Funmi Imuetinyan, where Prof Utsev noted the critical role of the water sector in the Federal Government's agenda.

According to the statement, he emphasised that the Ministry is responsible for developing policies that ensure sustainable access to safe water, addressing a range of social, cultural, environmental, and economic needs.

The Minister also reeled out several key achievements since his appointment, including the commissioning of the Rafin Yashin Multipurpose Dam in Niger State, the Odo-Ape Dam in Kogi State, and the Lessel Earth Dam in Benue State, and among others.

He also mentioned that the Mangu Dam in Plateau State and the Adada Dam in Enugu State are nearing completion.

"On irrigation, he highlighted on going projects such as the Adarice Irrigation Project in Anambra and Enugu States, the Bakolori Irrigation Project in Zamfara State, Dadin Kowa irrigation project in Gombe State and the Middle Ogun Irrigation Project in Oyo State aimed at improving food production.

"Prof. Utsev encouraged Nigerians and investors to participate in irrigation efforts and support the commercialization of River Basin Development Authorities", the statement added.

Addressing the recent flooding in Maiduguri, he (Utsev ) linked the issue to climate change and stressed the importance of rehabilitating older dams like the Alau Dam.

He also said a technical committee has been formed by President Bola Tinubu to assess dam integrity nationwide.

Prof. Utsev expressed gratitude to the President for his support of these initiatives and called for national cooperation to improve food security and sanitation, particularly through the Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign.