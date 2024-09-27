Nigeria: Anambra LG Polls - APGA Suspends Members Over Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended some members over anti-party activities ahead of the Anambra State local government election slated for Saturday, September 28, 2024.

National chairman of APGA, Chief Edozie Njoku and the National Working Committee (NWC) at a press conference in Abuja, Thursday, said that henceforth, the party has vowed to address various layers of infractions and indiscipline and also to invoke the disciplinary matrix of the party, in line with the relevant sections of the Owerri 2019 Constitution, against members who indulge in anti-party activities that undermine the peace, unity, stability, growth and electoral value of APGA across the country.

He vowed to invoke Section 10 (Party Discipline/Offences) Subsection (d), (e) and (f) of the Owerri Constitution of 2019 (as amended). He said that any member of the party whose activities or conduct embarrass the Party or have an adverse effect on the Party or bring incalculable harm to the Party or cause public ridicule or disrepute shall be suspended at the instance of the NWC for a period of six months.

He warned that any party member that conducts or partakes in illegal primary, congress or convention shall be suspended at the instance of the NWC for a period of six months and any member who is under suspension cannot stand for an election.

He narrated how some party members connived with Mr. P.I.N Ikwueto, SAN and filed a suit in the name of APGA (as Plaintiff) at Federal High Court Abuja presided over by Justice James Omotosho, without the due authorization of the party as clearly spelt out in the party's constitution; to procure an Interlocutory Order which they intend to submit to INEC so that they can withdraw the recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.

"In his infinite wisdom, Justice James Omotosho denied the application and insisted that Chief Edozie Njoku's led counsel should harmonize and decide on who should be our legal representative and of course that authority to decide who would be our legal representative lies with the party," he said.

Consequently, he said, "The following members are hereby suspended - Barr, Sylvester Ezeonwuka, Mr. Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu and all those that participated in the illegal Anambra Local Government congresses and primaries, and emerged as purported candidates in Gov. Soludo's list (as LG Chairmen and Deputies in all the 21 LGAs and the Councillorship Candidates in all the 326 Wards) of Anambra State as published by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) for the coming LG elections of September 28, 2024."

He said a Disciplinary Committee has been set up to investigate the anti-party activities and acts of gross misconduct levelled against the affected members and make recommendations to the NWC.

Additionally, the NWC strongly condemned the actions of Governor Chukwuma Soludo and other National Assembly and State House of Assembly Members elected on the APGA platform and detractors being used to distract the party through Court actions/proceedings. It further advised them to take steps to redeem themselves from these anti-party activities or face appropriate disciplinary actions from the party.