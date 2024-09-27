Nigeria: Abuja Traders, Shop Owners Reject Planned Oct. 1 'Fearless' Protests

Traders, marketers, and shop owners across the six Area Councils of the nation's capital, Abuja, have warned protesters planning to shut down the Federal Capital Territory FCT to avoid their business premises, saying they will not be part of such misadventure.

Chairman of All Chairmen and Secretaries of FCT Markets and Plazas, Chief Raphael Okorie, in a statement on Friday, said protesters often target shops, markets and plazas, where they often steal and vandalize the premises.

He said traders and other business owners in the FCT will not sit back and allow hoodlums to hide under the guise of protests to attack their businesses.

Some Nigerians are reportedly planning what they tag the "Fearless in October" protest which they have slated for the first day of the month.

The planners said the protest is necessitated by the outrageous cost of living, insecurity, and other myriads of challenges bedeviling the country since President Bola Tinubu assumed office.

Okorie maintained that though people have the right to protest, business owners in Abuja are always at the receiving end and called on protesters to explore other ways of expressing their grievances.

He said traders, business owners, and other members of the association will not participate in the planned protest, as it will not help the country at this critical and trying time.

According to him, while traders are equally affected by the current economic crisis, taking to the streets to campaign against the government is illogical, arguing that hoodlums will hijack the process and create more troubles.

Okorie said; "Nigeria is passing through a difficult phase, and we acknowledge this reality. We also know that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying to implement key reforms in the country. These things come with pains.

"We also believe that in no time, the country will get out of the woods, and Nigerians will smile again. This our firm belief is the reason why we have decided not to participate in the planned protests slated for October 1.

"Though we are not against the protesters, we, however, urge them to jettison the idea. Hoodlums usually take advantage of these protests, and we don't want that.

"And when these hoodlums take over and hijack the process, our members are usually the victims. These hoodlums will attack our shops, plazas, and businesses. This is always a regular thing.

"It is on this note that we are urging these protesters to jettison the idea. But if they insist, we are warning them to stay away from our businesses. We will not stay back and allow them to destroy our sources of livelihood."