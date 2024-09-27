Liberia: Battle for Supremacy Settled

Liberia-It seems that the long standing rivalry between Musa Bility, Chairman of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) and Senate Pro-tempore, Nyoblee Karnga-Lawrence has finally come to an end as the embattled chairman has finally resigned as National Chairman and also from the party.

In a communication to the leadership of LP dated September 24, 2024, Bility noted that, "It is with a heavy heart that I today announce my resignation as National Chairman of the Liberty Party (LP) and withdraw my membership from LP."

He said the last three and a half years have been the most satisfying, complex, and challenging adventure of his political career adding, "It has been an incredible privilege to lead the LP National Executive Committee (NEC), and I have been blessed to have been a part of a group of people bound together by a commitment to build a political institution rooted in the principles of inclusive decision-making, democracy, and the rule of law."

During Bility's leadership, the Liberty Party faced a significant split in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections. Key members of the party, including Political Leader Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence and Senator Darius Dillon, were expelled.

Karngar-Lawrence and her faction aligned themselves with the Unity Party Alliance, which ultimately won the presidency, while Bility and the LP remained part of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), backing Alexander Cummings. Cummings, however, lost the presidential race.

Though the Liberty Party has since left the CPP, Bility and Cummings maintain a close relationship. Sources disclosed Bility met with Mr. Cummings, the CPP standard-bearer recently to inform him of his decision to step down as party chair. See Rep. Bility Letter inside.