Nigeria: Banditry Allegation - Court Okays Suit to Compel FG to Probe Ex-Gov Matawalle

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, okayed a suit seeking to compel the Federal Government to investigate alleged link between the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle and the operation of bandits in Zamfara State.

Cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1434/2024, which was brought before the court by a Zamfara state-based human rights activist, Abubakar Dahiru, are; President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the Inspector General of Police.

Specifically, the plaintiff, through his counsel, Mr. Ojonimi Apeh, is praying the court to declare that "it is imperative for the 1st Defendant (Tinubu) herein to give directions to the 3rd Defendant (IGP) to investigate the activities of bandits and kidnappers in Zamfara state and in particular the allegations surrounding the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle in relation to banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara state with a view to securing and/or restoring public safety in Zamfara state."

He further applied for, "an order of court mandating the 1st Defendant herein to direct the 3rd Defendant herein to investigate the activities of bandits and kidnappers in Zamfara State, and in particular the allegations surrounding the Minister of State, Defence Hon. Bello Matawalle in relation to banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State with a view to securing and/or restoring public safety in Zamfara State."

As well as, "a declaration that by the provisions of Section 215(3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and other relevant laws, the 1st Defendant herein either by himself or through such other Minister of the government of the Federation as he may authorize can give directions to the 3rd Defendant herein with respect to the maintenance and securing of public safety and public order in any part of the federation."

The plaintiff, in a 22-paragraphed statement of claim he filed before the court, said there is presently high wave of armed banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara state, insisting that activities of hoodlums, "which started like a mustard seed in Zamfara state grew to an alarming and unprecedented proportion during the period between 2019 and 2023 when Hon. Bello Matawalle was the Governor of Zamfara state."

"The Plaintiff avers that armed banditry and kidnapping have rendered thousands of the people of Zamfara orphans, widows, widowers, homeless, hungry, etc due to the activities of criminals who maim people, extort their monies, kill their loved ones and subject them to all manner of physical and emotional torture.

"The Plaintiff avers that he recently listened to the interview of Governor Dauda Lawal on TVC Television on 18th September 2024, wherein he publicly accused Hon. Bello Matawalle of involvement with kidnappers and bandits in Zamfara State.

"The Plaintiff avers that he has also read an online publication by Umoru Faruk Salifu in the 21st Century Chronicles online Newspaper of 22nd September 2024, where he accused Hon. Bello Matawalle of sponsoring bandits, buying vehicles for bandits, sabotaging efforts of law enforcement agents to curb banditry and kidnapping in North Western Nigeria, granting amnesty to terrorists, etc.

"The Plaintiff avers that he also read an article by Professor Abdussamad Umar Jibia wherein he chronicled series of allegations of Hon. Bello Matawalle's involvement with banditry and kidnappings in Zamfara state."

Among other claims, the Plaintiff, "avers that despite the open allegations as to the involvement of Hon. Bello Matawalle with banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State, no efforts have been made by government to investigate him with a view to coming out with the truth or falsity of these allegations while the spate of banditry and kidnapping continue to reign in Zamfara State to the detriment of citizens."

Meanwhile, the court is yet to fix a date for the matter to be heard.